History is always something that has interested me. I think there is really something to the old saying that one can’t fully grasp where he is going until he understands where he has been.
Through the years, I’ve done a lot of stories related to the history of Rome. I even did a color commentary for Mike McDougald’s play-by-play of the reenactment of the Battle for Atlanta, over at Barnsley Gardens years ago. Talk about weird!
Writing about history is tricky and dangerous. If you get the tiniest of facts wrong, you can bet that somebody is going to call you out. Generally they call you out in a very hateful manner, acting as if I was some sort of complete numbskull who didn’t do enough homework.
Let me confess. I can be a numbskull and there have been a lot of times in my life when I didn’t do enough homework.
This past week I had the opportunity to go out and take pictures of what was purported to be a World War II-era war bond shack, which is thought to have been located somewhere on Broad Street in the 1940s.
It was in the back yard of a home in South Rome and the owner had no use for it so, somehow or another, David Mitchell, one of Georgia’s preeminent preservationists, got wind of that fact and arranged to have it picked up by Greg Jacobs of Landmark Preservation in Savannah.
Jacobs is going to do his best to restore the building, which could be confused for a World War II tiny house or a doll house on steroids. Jacobs was quick to point out that the historic authenticity of the building has yet to be established.
My thought was if it is enough for David Mitchell to get involved with, it’s good enough for me. David has been all over the Southeast collecting items of historic significance. Most of them he finds a way to get cleaned up and then donated to the historic collections section of the library at the University of Georgia through his M.H. Mitchell Foundation. The Foundation honors his father, the late M.H. “Buddy” Mitchell, a former longtime chairman of the Rome City Commission.
David is the executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center and is a wealth of knowledge about anything of any importance to our Southern culture.
He is to physical items of historic significant what local attorney John McClellan is to sports trivia. John is the preeminent caretaker of both important, and completely useless, information relative to almost any sport that is played in Georgia or Alabama.
I really enjoyed visiting with Greg Jacobs as we shared the importance of remembering, but not necessarily dwelling, on the past. I was able to explain to him that the little building he and his son were carefully tying down on the back of a trailer had been found on property near where the historic Kingfisher Battle had been fought. He knew a little about the names of those involved, but had no idea that the area alongside Myrtle Hill Cemetery had been the setting.
I also took some time to relate the story of the DeSoto sword that had been churned up in a farm field along the Coosa River west of Rome about 40 years ago. He was fascinated to learn that Spanish soldiers had made their way through our area centuries ago.
It dawned on me as I was interrupting his work that there is probably a generation, or more, of Romans who have no idea that a sword that could be linked to Spanish soldiers was found about 20 miles west of Rome.
I’m not sure where that sword is today. Read: I haven’t done my homework.
I wish it was on display locally, either at the Rome Area History Center or perhaps Chieftains Museum.
The more we can learn about our past, the better we can shape the future.
Rome now has a landmarking committee, which Mitchell is involved with. It is going to help determine how we best honor and preserve things that are unique and important to Rome. Some of them may generate some level of controversy.
Discussion is never bad as long as it is civil and well-informed. We must remember, though, that we can’t change history. We can’t undo things. We can learn from things that happened in the past so that hopefully, prayerfully, we don’t repeat some of the sordid and ugly things that happened.
What happened to the Native Americans who first settled the fertile land overlooking the Oostanaula, Etowah and Coosa rivers was an atrocity.
What happened to African-Americans through time was awful.
What Northern Americans and Southern Americans did to each other was devastating.
I hearken back to July 1776 when our founding fathers penned the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We are all equals, with the unalienable right to be free and be happy. That’s one slice of history I hope we all remember.