Today, we are deep into the Advent season awaiting the arrival of the Christ child. It is the longest night of the year — the most darkness we will experience in all of the year.
In churches across the community, congregations have been lighting advent candles of hope, faith, joy, and finally peace. Each candle is a reminder of the story of faith, but also a visible act of bringing light into the darkness that reminds us something better is on the horizon.
The darkness will not last forever. The light will come once again to illuminate the world.
As both a postulant for Holy Orders in the Episcopal Church and the executive director of the Davies Shelters, the advent message resonates deeply with me. The unsheltered in our community are waiting on that light. In the midst of family crisis, substance misuse, and unmet mental health needs, there remains a spark of hope that somewhere and somehow the light will come once again and illuminate their world.
As we anticipate the coming light this season, there are ways for all of us to be bringers of light for our most vulnerable neighbors. The men, women and children in our community need advocates.
First, we must work to create a welcome community for all. That means we have to advocate for more affordable housing for all.
Over 11% of households in Rome live on less than $15,264 a year, the majority of whom spend over half of their income on housing each month. Nearly a third of all of our neighbors in Floyd County struggle to pay for housing each month. Affordable housing is the biggest barrier our guests at the Davies Shelters face — and the only solution is more affordable housing options.
Second, we must remember that we are all on a restorative journey. That means we have to advocate for better access to mental health and substance misuse treatment in our community.
We need to advocate not just for one feel-good story of someone who succeeded, but for those who fail at the numerous attempts they make to become whole. Recovery from substance misuse, unmet mental health needs, and toxic living environments is a journey. Ask our city, county, state, and federal governments to make mental health a priority. Ask them to make substance misuse treatment a priority.
Finally, we must see the sacred worth in all we meet. This one is harder because it’s less tangible but deeply personal.
It’s not advocating for a policy or helping any one person, rather it is treating every person with dignity and respect regardless of their life circumstances. It’s looking into the eyes of someone at their lowest and seeing the divine. That may mean we have to look within ourselves and quiet that voice that tells us we have all the answers to “fix” someone and instead simply be with someone as a fellow human being.
As the year ends, my hope is that you will find a place to partner in becoming a bringer of light to those in need.
The Davies Shelters welcomes you to partner with us or with any of our amazing nonprofit partners in this community. We believe that all of us have sacred worth, all of us are on a restorative journey, and all of us should be met with welcome community. We hope you’ll join us in bringing light into this community in the coming year.