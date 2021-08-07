Reading is the gateway to knowledgitity.
I try to read whenever I can – while I’m at home, while I’m at work, while I’m eating, while I’m sleeping, while I’m showering, and I used to particularly enjoy reading while driving.
Unfortunately, I am now no longer legally allowed to read a newspaper or novel while driving a vehicle. Thanks, Obamacare.
But there is nothing in our draconian laws that prevents me from reading bumper stickers while driving, to my knowledge, which is now rather meager since I can’t read dictionaries while driving. So take that declaration for what it’s worth (nothing).
From my reading, I’ve found that bumper stickers fall into three categories: Stupid, funny, or stupider. Recently, one of my institutionalized readers forwarded a list of interesting and/or insipid bumper stickers for my enjoyment. I have added some that I have seen while reading and driving.
Enjoy (or don’t):
♦ “I Was An Honor Student. I Don’t Know What Happened.”
♦ “Watch Out For the Idiot Behind Me.”
♦ “If You Drink, Don’t Park. Accidents Cause People.”
♦ “If That Phone Was Up Your Butt, Maybe You Could Drive A Little Better.”
♦ “If You Can Read This, I’m Not Surprised. Most People Can Read.”
♦ “If At First You Don’t Succeed, Blame Someone Else.”
♦ “There’s a Gator in this Ford!” (as seen on a late-model Chevy.)
♦ “Jesus Loves You. But Everyone Else Thinks You’re A Jerk.”
♦ “If You Can Read This, I’ve Lost My Trailer.”
♦ “If You Object To Logging, Try Using Plastic Toilet Paper.”
♦ “It’s Not How You Pick Your Nose, But Where You Put The Booger.”
♦ “I Have The Body Of A God – Buddha.”
♦ “Be Nice to Americans Or We’ll Bring Democracy to your Country.”
♦ “If We Quit Voting, Will They Go Away?”
♦ “Eat Right. Exercise. Die Anyway.”
♦ “Illiterate? Honk Your Horn.”
♦ “Cover Me – I’m Changing Lanes.”
♦ “He Who Hesitates Is Not Only Lost But Miles From The Next Exit.”
♦ “My Baby Daddy Was Inmate of the Month!”
♦ “I Refuse To Have A Battle Of Wits With An Unarmed Person.”
♦ “You! Out of the Gene Pool!”
♦ “Honk If Anything Falls Off.”
♦ “Remember Folks: Stop Lights Timed for 35 MPH Are Also Timed For 70 MPH.”
♦ “Guys: No Shirt, No Service. Gals: No Shirt, No Charge.” (Why would this be on a bumper sticker?)
♦ “If Walking Is So Good For You, Why Is My Mailman Fat?”
♦ “Boldly Going Nowhere.”
♦ “Caution: Driver Legally Blonde.”
♦ “My Other Car Is Also A Piece Of Crap.”
♦ “How Many Roads Must Man Travel Down Before He Admits He Is Lost?”
♦ “Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beer Holder.”
♦ “My Hockey Mom Can Beat Up Your Soccer Mom.”
♦ “I Need Someone Really Bad. Are You Really Bad?”
♦ “Be Nice To Your Kids – They’ll Choose Your Nursing Home.”
Maybe I need to get one that says: “Not Drunk. Just Reading Bumper Stickers.”