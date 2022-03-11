I don’t understand. I’ve never understood. The concept of people invading another country for nothing more than to conquer this country does not make sense to me.
My dad was a WWII veteran who rarely talked about the war until he was older. He explained his medals after my sister and I found them tucked away in a drawer. He never received his Purple Heart, although he earned one when he was injured in the Hurtgen Forest in Germany.
In later years, my brother had a talk show out in Seattle. Dad and Mom had moved out there to be closer to my brother and sister. Stan had my dad and cousin George on as guests to talk about war experiences. Dad talked about some young German soldiers who were snipers aiming at American soldiers below them. I will never forget what he said.
“We didn’t want to kill those boys. They were like us only on the wrong side. They were someone’s son, brother, husband. They were following orders just like us. We had a duty too and we needed to survive, so …”
My husband is a Vietnam veteran. He was a senior in college when, for some inexplicable reason, he was drafted.
He had already served in the Navy, learning about submarines. When his stepfather was killed in a freak farming accident, his mother was left with four children still at home. He was granted a hardship discharge to go home to help his mother on the farm.
He was the oldest son. He entered college and was heading toward graduation when he got his draft notice. No amount of questioning helped. Within a short time, he was on his way to Vietnam at age 25, older than a lot of the soldiers
He found himself serving his country once more, but this time in an unpopular war. He was a radio man who called in, among other things, napalm.
Napalm doesn’t necessarily kill, but it burns the skin when it’s dropped from planes on villages. He still has a hard time with the memories of an old woman unable to walk because her legs were badly burned by napalm he knew he had called in. He saw children burned and scarred for life.
It was not a pretty war. Soldiers who came home and walked through airports were spit upon and jeered. My husband told me he changed into fatigues before he left the plane. That war experience left him with post traumatic stress disorder, which has followed him ever since he returned. It took 30 years for him to finally get the correct diagnosis.
I find myself avoiding the news these days. It’s so difficult for me to watch. A peaceful country is the latest victim of war. Russia’s vicious leader decided he wanted the Ukraine. There had been threats coming from him for a good while.
You must understand that this is not a large country. The citizens go to work every day. They have families. They go on vacations. It is not a third world country, but that doesn’t matter. They are people who have been living in peace.
But Putin wants it because he likes power and control. The Ukraine was an easy mark for him.
His Russian army struck last week. At first it was only in strategic places. Recently, he has sent the soldiers into residential areas, bombing apartment complexes and neighborhoods full of families and civilians. Men, women, and children have been killed and injured. Innocent people, but easy targets.
What has hurt my heart the most is the videos of mothers carrying children escaping the invasion of their country, their homeland. They all look exhausted, heartbroken, almost lost and hopeless. Their husbands, teenage sons, fathers, grandfathers must stay to defend their country. Watching them saying good-bye to these loved ones has brought me to tears.
The president of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is a hero in his own right. He is drawing the citizens in to fight for their country. He knows that this whole thing is a ruse. He knows Putin wants to gain power. Putin doesn’t care that he is committing war crimes because he thinks he’s above all that.
Some say that once he is in control of the Ukraine, other peaceful European countries will be next. Is he trying to start WW III? Is this his goal?
The citizens of the Ukraine are defiant. They don’t want Russian rule. People of all walks of life — teachers, doctors, factory workers, students, male, female — are taking up arms. They will defend their country against this oppression to the death.
I had a poster on my apartment wall years ago with the words “War is not healthy for children and other living things.” The Ukraine is proof. Pray for this country and its brave leader and citizens.