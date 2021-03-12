I stood still, looking at the tree laying across the creek. It was about 3 feet above the water. I remember the cousin that was with me said, “Come on, you can walk the log.”
I have had a slight fear of high places ever since I was a kid. I have worked at construction, climbed ladders and walked steel that was put in the top of buildings, and I still have a fear of high places. But I said a fear, not that I wouldn’t climb with the best of them.
Let’s go back and see what got me into this situation at the log. Where the federal building is now, there used to be a forest with a small creek running through it. It ran into the river, down where the railroad trestle is. We would hunt hickory nuts in the woods there. This time Junior, a cousin of mine, had talked my mother into letting me go fishing with him.
I was five years younger than Junior. He would come and get me and take me fishing. With poles ready, we followed the creek down though the woods to where it went into the river. There was a big tree that had fallen across the creek and Junior used to walk across it to what looked like a good place on the river bank. I had been across this tree many times before.
The water had been up and there were deep holes of water in the creek. We had fished in all the holes. Not catching anything, Junior decided that we would go to the mouth of the creek where it went into the river. When we came to the place where the tree lay across the creek, Junior went first to make sure that the tree would hold our weight.
I remember him saying, “Come on, Lonie. It will not break.” I stood still, not saying anything. Just shaking my head. Junior put down his fishing pole and came back to me. “What is the matter? You have walked that tree before.” I finally got one word out of my mouth. “Snake.” I remember that Junior had a fear of snakes. He wasn’t by himself. I had then a dislike for snakes. Still do. If they will leave me alone, I will not bother them.
Junior looked to where I had pointed. There, on a limb that he had held onto to cross the creek, was a big snake. This was a huge snake. It looked to be a good six feet long. It lay to where, when Junior had held onto the limb, he had his hand within a few inches of its head.
I heard a funny sound and turned to see Junior fall to the ground. I went over to him. He lay there with a odd look on his face, as white as a sheet. I sat down beside him, not realizing that he had fainted.
I started to talk to him, telling him why I didn’t cross the tree to him. He lay still, so I quit talking. I must have sat there a good 10 minutes before he made a sound. He sat up and, looking real funny, jumped to his feet. He looked at me and made me promise not to tell anyone what had happened. As small as I was, I didn’t know what had happened. He had fainted, but that didn’t mean anything to me. I thought he had got tired and lay down to rest.
As we stood there Junior realized we had a problem. He had put our rods and reels, along with the bait, on the end of the tree. I looked at the snake and knew that I was not going to get them as long as the snake was on the tree limb. I looked at Junior, shaking my head. We sat down on the ground and watched the snake. He was sunning himself and didn’t seem to be in any hurry to leave. “What are we going to do?” I asked. Junior shook his head. “Don’t know.”
The rods and reels belonged to Junior, and if it had been up to me we would leave them there for the snake to fish with. I could see that Junior was not going to leave his fishing equipment.
Junior sat looking at the snake on the tree limb. I got up and went up a trail that led to the railroad. Once on the track, I began a search for some rocks. Putting some in my pocket and carrying one in each hand, I went back to where Junior sat. Now I have always been good at hitting what I threw a rock at. As small as I was then, I had found that a rock can be a good weapon. Junior sat still staring at the snake. He seemed to be in a trance.
I moved in to what I thought was a good position and let go with a rock. The rock hit the snake in the head. He moved, raising his head up about a foot high off the tree. I let another rock go. Wham on the head again. This seem to irritate him. He rolled into a ball with his head up and looking around. I had two more rocks left and I knew that I had to make them good.
I had picked up a rock that had a sharp edge to it. I walked in as close as I dared. His head was sticking up. I let go with the rock. Then, to my surprise, he rolled up into a ball and fell in to the water. He was rolling around in the water. I let go with the other rock. I hit him. But where, I have no idea. I watched as he rolled and moved around in the creek. He went out into the river.
I watched as he went out of sight. I looked at Junior. He was still as white as a piece of cotton. I ran across the log and picked up the rods and reels along with the bait. Junior looked at me and said, “I think I have had enough fishing for one day.” Picking up the rods and reels, pouring out the bait, we headed up to the railroad tracks. Neither one of us had any desire to meet up with another snake that day.