I see so many living carelessly, still, in these days, when so many have perished, are perishing — when so many are sick and gasping for air.
For weeks now, the daily death toll in America has surpassed 9/11 and war casualties. Our local hospitals have been pleading with the community to help them by adhering to simple guidelines in an effort to preserve the health and well being of our community as a whole. Less than two weeks ago, our paper published letters from several local doctors on the front page who are all sounding an alarm: Wake up.
My mother has just lost a high school friend to Covid — someone she had grown up alongside. We are entering the days when if you haven’t personally been touched by loss from this pandemic, sadly, the odds are you soon will be.
And yet, the blatant disregard for something as simple as placing a thin piece of cloth over your nose and mouth (even for a few minutes) and keeping a few feet apart seems to have increased. At my local gas station, signs are clearly posted at each entrance instructing patrons not to enter without a mask. Yet, when I go inside to pay, most customers are without them.
Back in September, I took a seasonal job. All staff wore masks, constantly sanitized surfaces between customers, and provided gloves, masks, and sanitizer to the public. At the time, most of our patrons wore masks as they entered. A lot of those who did not have them followed the suggestions posted at the entrance and took the masks we provided.
When the Christmas rush started, around the time Floyd County began to see a resurgence in Covid numbers, more and more customers came in without masks and (although our store limited the number of people allowed in at one time) too many patrons were not adhering to safe distance. Several of those customers without masks were beginning to get too close, some inches from my face. I resigned right before Christmas expressing I no longer felt safe in the environment.
When I think about what so many have lost and are losing … it is horrifying. And there is cause to be angry. Angry at the carelessness, the selfishness, the unyielding defiance. Because — let’s all be honest — at this point, and well before now, that is exactly what it is.
No more excuses. Wake up, Sleepy.
But here’s the hope in reaching for a change, at least to the hearts where a change is possible: If you have never known your significance, know it now.
What you do, who you are, and the choices that you make matter. If we have learned nothing else during this pandemic, we have at the very least learned that. You are here in this age, in this moment, for such a time as this. If you sleep through it, we will all have lost something.
Be present.
Make sure you are awake.
Stir yourself from your slumber, the time for feasting on lotus flowers has long since passed. Cut ties with any form of denial or willful ignorance, be released into a spirit of servitude towards others, and walk wisely.
We are all threads in the same tapestry. The goodness of mankind is hoping that you will make benevolent decisions on behalf of yourself and the rest of us. If you will be moved, be moved, won’t you? You are needed.
If you have been asleep, Wake up, Sleepy.