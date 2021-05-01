A while back, my wife mentioned that she was going to get a signet ring.
“That’s fantastic,” I replied enthusiastically. “What’s a signet ring?”
She explained that a signet ring was a ring with her initials on it, like the earrings she has.
“They’re heirlooms,” she said. “I can pass down the ring to our daughter, and I can pass down the earrings to our sons, and they can use them as cufflinks.”
That last comment arched my skeptical brow.
“Cufflinks?” I said. “Cufflinks? You’re talking about cufflinks? They aren’t going to be wearing cufflinks in the future. I’ve never seen Captain Kirk or Han Solo wear cufflinks. And I don’t recall George Jetson wearing cufflinks either.”
If television and movies have taught us anything — and they haven’t — it’s that there will be no cufflinks in the future. And we’ll all begin wearing some sort of uniform. Except for me, unless the uniform is made of the same fabric as pajamas.
In fact, with 2021 now upon us, we should be on the cusp of these futuristic fashions we’ve been seeing for the last 50 years on the little and big screens.
On “Star Trek,” they all wear these tan and blue long-sleeve lightweight sweaters with insignias on them. And in other TV shows and films, people in the future are always wearing some type of shiny garment, as if that is some type of governmental requirement. Currently, the only segment of society I can think of that wears such garb are NASCAR drivers and their crews. And they don’t have cufflinks either.
Which begs the question: When is all this future stuff I’ve been seeing on cartoons and movies and what-not going to happen?
“The Jetsons” was set in 2062. That’s just 41 years away. Two things I really need bad right now are a butler robot and a flying car — both of which were featured prominently on that show. But I can’t wait 40 years for those two items — I need them now!
Why are we spending all of our scientific resources on things like curing baldness and stopping pandemics when we could be using our research dollars on projects that could actually affect mankind in a positive way — like creating time machines or light sabers for the general public.
And when are they going to come out with a huge floating spaceship that’s like a mini-city? Those things are in about every science fiction show over the past half-century. Yet the closest thing science has come to that is a cruise ship.
C’mon science — get off your rumps and start creating manservant robots and flying cars that I can buy at Target. Time is of the essence.
Otherwise, we might actually have a use for cufflinks in the future.