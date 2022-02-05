We all hear voices. Many times, it’s our own voice. Some of us hear our own voices in an audible way when we talk to ourselves. Or, we hear our own voices in an audible way when we remind ourselves to do something. Sometimes, we hear our own voice when we reprimand ourselves by saying something along the lines of, “Why in the world did you do that?” And when we give ourselves an “atta-boy” and say something like, “You did a good job on that project!”
Ray Kinsella heard voices. In the greatest movie ever made, Field of Dreams, he heard voices in his cornfield. Most of the other people in his town thought he was crazy. Especially when he started obeying the instructions of the voice and plowed under his corn crop to build a baseball field.
Phil Robertson, father of the Duck Dynasty crew, once said, “Nothing sticks in a man’s head like his father’s voice.”
Speaking of fathers’ voices. I have never heard the audible voice of my Heavenly Father, but I have honest and sincere friends who claim they’ve heard the audible voice of the Father speak directly to them.
Although I’ve never heard God speak to me audibly, I do believe, with all my heart, that God speaks to us. But are we seeking and listening to His voice?
These voices. We all hear them. And whether or not we’ve ever thought about it, these voices are giving us direction every day. As we choose which voices we will listen to, they remind us of who we were yesterday. Or they make our today’s a little better in various ways.
For much of last year, I chose to listen to the voice of the enemy. He reminded me of things that are from my past. Times when I’ve thought I wasn’t good enough. Times when I felt unworthy and unlovable.
At the end of 2021, I made the decision to start listening, once again, to a different voice — my Father’s voice.
As I have given myself to prayer and study of the scriptures in greater ways over the past five weeks, this is what His voice has I’ve reminded me of so far... that His grace is sufficient for me, that it is enough. I’ve been reminded that I don’t have to make this journey alone. I’ve been reminded that God is a shield around me, that He Lifts my head high and wants to give me an abundant life. I have been reminded that I am His Masterpiece.
I need these reminders. I need to hear the Father’s voice. Because the voice of the enemy does not let up.
When it comes to our walk with God, one of the most important decisions we make is which voice we choose to listen to.
May we all choose to listen to what our Father has to say about us.