A major international event will take place in Rome next week. The International Tennis Federation will bring wheelchair players from around the globe for the annual ITF Georgia Open. While this is a tournament that will draw top-ranked players, it’s about much more than tennis.
It’s about the victory of man and woman over physical challenges that come in a variety of forms. Some of the players have had a physical challenge since birth. Others suffered life altering injuries.
Regardless of the challenge, these men and women have not let their physical challenges define them.
On the men’s side, we know at this point that World No. 1 Shingo Kunieda from Japan will be here. He won the event in 2020. Last year the event ended after one day because of covid and the desire to make sure that players could catch planes back to their home country before things got shut down.
In addition to Kunieda, World No. 3 Gustavo Fernandez from Argentina is registered to play along with No. 5, Stephane Houdet from France, No. 9 Nicolas Piefer, also from France and No. 10 Martin De La Puente from Spain.
I was a little disappointed to learn that Women’s No. 1 Diede De Groot from The Netherlands would not be in town next week. She won all four majors — Wimbledon, French, Australian and US Open — along with the Olympics last year. That’s called the Golden Slam. She is also the defending champ here in Rome.
Players who will be here include Aniek Van Koot from The Netherlands, ranked No. 3 in the world, Great Britain’s Lucy Shuker who is ranked No. 5, American Dana Mathewson who is ranked No. 8 and Zhenzhen Zhu from China, who is No. 9.
The Quad division will feature many of the players in world top ten, including American David Wagner, who is ranked No. 5.
Kunieda is widely regarded as the best wheelchair player EVER. You might think of him as the Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer of the wheelchair circuit. He just turned 38 and was diagnosed with a tumor in his spinal cord at the age of 9, which ultimately resulted in paralysis over the lower half of his body.
Fernandez has been ranked as high as No. 1 during his career, which includes championships at Wimbledon and the French and Australian opens. He was the first Argentinian to rise to No. 1 in the world in either able-bodied or wheelchair play. The 28-year-old suffered a spinal infraction between his first and second birthdays, resulting in a waist down disability. He has been playing tennis since the age of 6.
Houdet was a veterinarian in France when he was disabled in a motorcycle wreck in 1996. He first took up golf, and became the top disabled golfer in Europe before transitioning to tennis. The 51-year-old Houdet has also been ranked No. 1 in the world as recently as 2018 and has several Grand Slam singles and doubles championships under his belt.
Piefer is a 31-year-old double amputee who started playing wheelchair tennis at the age of 10.
De La Puente may be the youngster of the group. His left leg was partially amputated due to a congenital disorder about 15 years ago. He took up wheelchair tennis in 2010 and, since then, has enjoyed lots of success globally.
One the ladies’ side, Van Koot was born with one leg shorter than the other. A number of surgeries tried to correct the problem. Ultimately, her right leg was amputated and she started to play wheelchair tennis at 10 years of age. The lefty has won US, Australian and Wimbledon championships in singles and all four of the majors in doubles.
Britain’s Shuker was a highly regarded badminton player before motorbike accident injuries resulted in a T4 paraplegic diagnosis — which means that she has no core and no balance. That makes her one of the most seriously injured players on the wheelchair circuit, but it hasn’t stopped her from attaining a top five world ranking.
And you think you’ve had a bad day when you roll an ankle on the courts.
American Dana Mathewson, 32, from San Diego, grew up playing soccer. When she was 10 years old, she contracted transverse myelitis, resulting in paralysis below the waist. She literally went from running wind sprints on the soccer field to collapsing on the floor with no movement in her legs. She started playing wheelchair tennis about three years later and hasn’t looked back.
These are just a few of their stories. Believe me when I say that every player in this tournament has a story. I’m sure you’ll run into some of them around town, maybe in a local restaurant at dinner.
Take a minute to welcome them and engage them in considerate conversation. They are all amazing, more than amazing, athletes. And if you get a chance, come out to the Rome Tennis Center to see them in action.
I PROMISE it will warm your hearts.