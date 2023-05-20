Summer is almost here, and school will be getting out soon. Students are almost certainly counting down the days until summer vacation. I know we did as kids. Summer vacation means lots of free time for kids. They will be looking for ways to spend that free time. For most of them, their summer reading list won’t be at the top of their list.
We spent most of our summers outside. We were always outside playing ball in the street, riding our bikes, playing other street games, or just hanging out listening to the radio and talking. We would occasionally go to the movies or bowling, or do some other activity, but we spent relatively little time inside.
In the ’80s and ’90s kids would hang out at the mall or the arcade. Gradually they started spending more and more time indoors, glued to their gaming systems then to their phones. This literally is not healthy. The Vitamin D we get from sunshine is important to our health. I believe the kids of today are also missing out on the camaraderie we developed with our friends since we spent so much time physically in their company.
Kids today certainly develop strong friendships, but I have to wonder if they truly are as strong as ours were, given that so much of it is now virtual. I guess time will tell.
I understand the world is different than it was I was growing up. Parents have to worry about things that our parents didn’t. There are certainly safety concerns nowadays that we didn’t have to contend with. Plus, neighbors watched out for neighbors. Also understand that, had we had the entertainment options that are available today, we would probably have spent less time outside. We were forced to find ways to entertain ourselves. I also remember that our parents encouraged us to go out and play.
Our community offers many opportunities for our young people to get outside an enjoy the sunshine, if they choose to take advantage of them. Some kids will no doubt go off to summer camp. Others will be enrolled in day camps. If you are looking for a camp, I recommend Foundations Camp, a free camp for boys 10-14 cosponsored by The 100 Black Men and Georgia Highlands. It will expose them to activities they may not have experienced before.
Rome and Floyd County offer a wide variety of outdoor activities for the whole family. Our rivers offer plenty of ways to enjoy a summer afternoon, like kayaking, canoeing, or fishing. The trail system is a wonderful place to get some fresh air and exercise, whether walking or riding a bike. The Floyd County Parks & Recreation Department offers various activities — including the pool, which is getting ready to open. There will be numerous festivals over the course of the summer that will bring the community together, as will an evening watching the Rome Braves.
If you are a parent or grandparent, I strongly encourage you to nudge the kids in your life to spend at least a little time away from their screens, enjoying some fresh air. They might even decide they actually enjoy it. We did.