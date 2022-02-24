Many things have changed during the course of my life due to technology, most of them for the better. One thing that has certainly changed is how we process financial transactions and conduct banking.
When I got my first checking account at 16 years old, I got my checkbook and ledger to keep track of what checks I wrote and what I deposited. The bank was open Monday through Friday until 4 p.m., and maybe Saturday morning. You had to go to the branch to conduct any business. Checks usually took several days to clear.
Banking was very labor intensive and was done completely on the bank’s schedule. Most larger banks did have an ample supply of branches. When shopping you paid cash. Some establishments did accept checks. You paid your bills by check, usually through the mail.
The 1980s brought us ATM cards. This certainly made it easier to access our money when the bank wasn’t open.
You still conducted most of your transactions in the old-fashioned way. You still mailed checks to pay bills and generally made deposits at a branch. We saw the development of ATM networks, so you didn’t need to go to YOUR bank to get cash. You could go to almost any bank and access your money.
By the end of the 1990s we were using debit cards in stores, though some still had extra fees or minimum amounts.
Some businesses, like convenience stores, starting installing ATMs so you didn’t even have to go to a bank to get cash. Direct deposit of our paychecks was growing. You could make deposits into ATMs. Bank hours started to expand, but there was starting to be lots of bank mergers and a slight decline in branches.
As we got into the new millennium, we started to see more and more people swiping debit cards, even for purchases of just a couple dollars. Fees for debit cards disappeared.
Shopping online grew and we were frequently entering our credit/debit card information into the internet. Direct deposit is now the norm, rather than the exception. There have been more and more bank mergers and fewer and fewer bank branches.
We are paying most, if not all, of our bills online. Many people don’t even have physical checks or see the inside of a bank anymore. People are carrying little, or no, cash. Most of our monthly bills are autodrafted from our accounts.
We conduct the majority of our financial transactions on our computers and, more and more, on our phones. We are even starting to ditch physical cards and just tapping our phones to pay.
All of these banking changes have made it easier for us to manage our money. We can conduct most of our financial activity from the comfort of our favorite chair. Many transactions don’t even require us to do anything. Direct deposit and autodrafts get set up once and keep occurring until we turn them off.
This brings me to my point.
My bank has been in the process of a large merger for over a year and the process is in its final stage. In the old days, all this would have meant for me is that the letterhead on my statements would change and I would eventually get new checks that have the new bank name on them. I might get a new debit card with the new bank name and logo, possibly with a new number, that needed to be activated.
Well, all of these happened. However, because I got a new debit card with a new number, expiration date, and CVN, I now have to go into every single autodraft account and change my card information.
I’m not even sure I know every place I have my card information. There are my basic utilities, my streaming services, Amazon, my food delivery services, and all those services that I signed up for free trials because I needed the service once, but never got around to canceling.
It may take me until the next bank merger to change them all, and I am sure I will miss one.