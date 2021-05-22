Five Points, the historical Black hub of Rome, is in an enviable position again.
Many years ago when “urban renewal” came on the scene, there were good intentions on the surface but, in the final analysis, all of the areas that needed renewing across the nation were the Black communities. Why that was is still being researched. One of many reasons given is that those areas were the most neglected and therefore were first to be placed on the list for renewal.
When that move was made some years ago, the 20 plus owners of the businesses located at Five Points were not given a choice, or a fair price. Many were not given sufficient funds to relocate and build in an area comparable to the hub. The central location made it prime for business development. It was close enough to the downtown area and yet just far enough away to not be considered a part of downtown Rome.
Several weeks ago as I was perusing the Rome News-Tribune, I read of a businessman’s plans for a 36 unit housing development on the undeveloped section of Gibbons Street in North Rome. I had, and still have, mixed emotions about that decision. I had been passing that area for several weeks, and each time I wondered what could possibly be built on the one acre that would benefit the citizens in the area. Weekly, when I leave our historical church, I ride past that part of Gibbons Street and my mind journeys back in time.
Shortly after my arrival in Rome some 60-plus years ago, plans were being made to allow urban renewal to come through that section. It was a section that had everything a community would need to survive except a post office.
On my way to work for three years that route was what I used. I purchased gas from the station there. Many times I ate supper at Webb’s Cafe. If I had need for medical help I could have gotten that at Weaver Wing. At one time, I roomed with Rosa Lee Franklin, who worked at the Atlanta Life Insurance Co. located in that hub. During my first couple of years here, I attended the Holsey CME Church along with Capus White and his family who lived on Gibbons Street. Holsey was also in that hub before it was bought out during that urban renewal process and was later rebuilt in a new location.
I have examined four sources concerning the businesses that were formerly located in the hub. Norris Allen a longtime president of the NGBA, has one of the largest libraries concerning that area. Rufus Turner has a private collection housed mainly at his home. Shirley Denmon has details of the Five Points area in her book, “The Enchanted Land Eighth Hill” and, finally, Mrs. Morrell J. Darko chronicles in her book “The Rivers Meet” what it was like to spend a day on Five Points.
Five Points has a history to be reckoned with and should never be dismissed as an insignificant part of Rome’s history. Hopefully those who are seeking to add the 36 units will consider the history of that area. The desire is that it does not go against the “look and the historical significance” of the neighborhood.
The business owners left a legacy that should be preserved. Those of us left behind have an obligation to help wave the banner and hold special the area, because of the blood, sweat and tears that undoubtedly had to be shed by people like the Dukes, the Webbs, the Blacks, the Wrights and many thousand more.
This legacy of Black place-culture in Rome, such as Five Points, must be recognized and appreciated by all citizens of the community, not just those in the Black community or those who were connected to the history. The question I have is will the newly constructed business add to that historically black business image?
Have all of the questions asked by the present day residents of the area been answered in the proper setting? Are they involved in the decision making? With that many units in such a small space, is street crowding going to pose a problem? A parking crisis already exists on the right side of Gibbons Street because those residents do not have driveways and are parking on the street. Will the seniors living in the area be able to pay their taxes? In other words, has the upcoming increased cost to the citizens who are living there been considered, discussed, evaluated and reasoned out? It is unfair to have those discussions about the area of Gibbons Street and not involve the Gibbons Street residents.
All area residents should be respected and included in the discussion about the area in which they live. Most of the people who have lived on that street for a long period of time are in their 80s or older. Therefore, their children and grandchildren will need to be a part of the discussion. All are to be respected with dignity.