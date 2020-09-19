It is very important for all of us to take time to rethink some of our positions on various topics and or ideologies.
For some years now I have just agreed with everyone who, when discussing segregation, looked me in the eye and said, “How terrible it is that on Sunday morning this country is the most segregated place in the world.” I always said “Yes, that is true. We are,” without thinking about the statement with any depth of thought.
Just today, while going over our daily Bible meditation, my husband and I began to discuss an event in London called the Parade of Colors. Those who have witnessed the parade say that every color, every race, every language, every sound, every sight and many blended smells are celebrated on that occasion. This kind of diversity is still being celebrated in London, one of the world’s greatest cities.
Today after reading about the Parade of Colors, again I recalled the statement about the most segregated time in America being on Sunday mornings in church. I now clearly realize how true the statement is, but the fact is no longer distasteful. For many years I agreed and agonized over it, asking myself if we are all going to Heaven why do we separate on earth to worship Him?
On Sunday mornings every diverse group is in the team huddle (church) getting the directions from the quarterback, who is getting his instructions from the God of all Creation by way of the pastor. Each group is in a building behind four walls. But when they come out, that is when all of these diverse groups get out of the huddle and bring to the table of the world the church that is inside of each believer.
It is after we pull away to huddle that our diversity is revealed, so we can figure out what role our difference plays in the bigger group for the general good of all. When we get in the huddle is the time when we are instructed to go to particular byways and highways and spread the Good news.
Every church and messenger is unique in and of itself, and there is no healthy way for all Christians to get charged in the same kind of charging station. Each church has a different assignment. Each group is different in mission and vision. Each group has different taste for worshiping in order to get charged for the journey at hand.
Some people like to have noisy worship. Some like it moderate with noise. Some people have to have singing with music and dancing, and others do not.
Some people get their charge for the mission by having the Word delivered by a charismatic leader. Some people need softspoken delivery. Some people are so moved that they may leap for joy just hearing it delivered, because they realize that there is power in the Word.
The anointing affects each person differently. When some worshipers feel the anointing of God, it makes them cry silently; others cry out loudly to God. Many have to move, jump, shout and some have to run up and down the aisle. Some even jump over the pews. Worshiping is a private matter between man and his Creator.
Yes, Sunday morning in America is the most segregated time, but that is OK because the time to worship is not created for men to fellowship with other men but time for him to fellowship with God.
That time can be two- or three-fold, but the main fold is the time to get the charge from God — because we have a charge to keep and a God to glorify.
When the team huddles, participants are listening intently for the plays necessary for the team to carry out in order to win the game that day. When churches come together the purpose should be clear, and members should leave the huddle stronger and ready to tackle whatever obstacle is awaiting them.
While we are working our way back to the time when we can get back to worshiping as a unit, hopefully those who are feeling unchristian-like because there are no Hispanics, or whites, or blacks in your gathering will not let that disturb you spiritually. Rather than us coming together quarreling about our differences, let us agree to a harmonious separation.
When we agree to be united in separation, we will have a better understanding of why God made us so uniquely different. We in many cases can work better separately to achieve the same goal. Believe it or not, there can be unity in diversity or the lack thereof — as long as we never forget we are still sisters and brothers in the family of God who remain united in purpose.