Streets across America, and in other parts of the world, filled with cries of celebration as Derek Chauvin was pronounced guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday.
As family members spoke following the trial’s end, the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief along with them while they held hands, locked arms, and cried tears of release and joy.
A weight had been lifted from their shoulders and from the shoulders of every person that was horrified by the 9 minutes and 29 seconds of hate that pinned George Floyd down.
An attempt at character assassination by Chauvin’s defense team proved ineffectual. They cited drug use and heart conditions as causes of death.
On Sunday, April 11, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was shot after being pulled over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror. I had never even heard of such a thing. Nonetheless, it is considered a “minor traffic violation.”
As I watched the national nightly news, the first thing I heard reported pertaining to this incident was that the officer meant to tase the suspect instead of shoot him. Since when does a 26-year veteran of a police force, a trainer at that, not know the difference between a taser and a gun? A seductive narrative.
Somehow it’s the poor, panicked officer we should take into consideration. This spin has the viewer regarding the officer’s dilemma instead of victim.
Oh, but it happens Every. Single. Time. that a black person is killed at the hands of a white public servant — at the hands of any white person for that matter.
Wait for it. You will hear it spun this way because this is America’s narrative — the one which we have assigned to ourselves, a narrative we are comfortable with because it excuses white people. If this doesn’t sit well, consider the names added to the list just since George Floyd.
That is what should not sit well. And if it sounds harsh, let’s look at harsh:
Harsh is losing sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, wives and husbands — ripped from lives, lost forever.
Harsh is not feeling safe around police officers, never knowing if an innocent encounter will lead to your end.
If Darnella Frazier — 17 years old at the time — had not filmed police during Floyd’s murder, the same whitewashed narrative would still be attached to him: “Black man suspected of robbery killed when police intervened.”
But it was not. Because a citizen who saw something wrong did something right, and risked her own life in making sure the rest of us knew what was happening. Her footage has been dubbed “the star witness for the prosecution.”
While testifying she said, “When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles.”
This is how the narrative gets turned around. We look after each other. We speak up. We bear one another’s burdens. We care.
The first thing Daunte Wright did when he was pulled over? He called his mother. She told him to take the air fresheners down and to pass the phone to the officer so that she could provide the insurance information they were asking for.
When the officers returned to Daunte’s window they asked him to step out of the car. He asked why he was in trouble. They told him they would explain after he stepped out of the car. They made him put his phone down. Daunte’s parents would never speak to him again. He will not be present for his son’s upcoming second birthday.
“I cannot accept that ‘mistake’ — that doesn’t even sound right, this officer that’s been on the force for 26 years (a training officer) — I can’t accept that,” said Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s father.
“I know my son was scared. He’s afraid of the police. I heard the fear in his voice ... it should have never ever escalated the way that it did,” said Katie Wright.
How quickly do we hear a voice in our heads that retorts a “yeah, but …” when we see these horrors unfold?
“Yeah, but…” Someone else just got shot in the time that it took to justify the means of the last ‘accidental’ shooting.
Dear America, What is it going to take? Because this is an American problem. And we are the only ones who can turn the narrative around.