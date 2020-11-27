Thanksgiving brings back memories of an early incident that happened to me on the Police Department. This was in the early 1960s, on East First Street at the underpass. At that time there was no tunnel for people to walk though. They had to get out in the street and walk under the low overpass.
My partner and I received a call that a truck was struck under the underpass. We went in from the Five Points side. M.L.K. Boulevard was not there then. You had to go to Chambers Street and come down to East First Street.
Whizz started to laugh when we got in sight of the underpass. Turkeys were everywhere. They covered the road and the railroad. We pulled up and went over to the front of the truck. The driver was still inside. This was one of the big trucks that hauled live chickens and turkeys. The driver had jammed the cab in under the underpass and about half the load of turkeys dumped in the street.
I managed to get the door opened and checked out the driver. He said “What in the world hit me?” “You, my friend, hit a railroad underpass,” I said. He said “I didn’t see any underpass. Where did it come from?” “Somebody probably pushed it in front of you,” I said, laughing.
I got him out and gave him a check over. I smelled no alcohol. Whizz took his license to check on him. “Where have you been,” I asked. He looked down at the ground and muttered something that I couldn’t hear. “Speak up to where I can hear you,” I said. He turned a red color and said “That house at the corner of Chambers and East First.”
I looked at Whizz and we both burst out laughing. “You talking about that house that sits up on a rise? You mean the one that has all the pretty girls?” I watched as a funny look came on his face. “That’s the one,” he said, still looking at the ground.
“No wonder he couldn’t see the underpass,” I said. “I bet when his boss sees turkeys scattered all over half of North Rome and busted crates everywhere, he will see the next underpass.” Whizz, still laughing, said “Come on, feller. Let’s do some paperwork.”
I went up on the railroad and crossed over to the other side of the underpass. I remember seeing a sight that only happens in a movie. There were people everywhere chasing turkeys. The turkeys were running, flapping their wings. The air was full of a noise that was deafening to the ear.
I went down and came up behind the truck. There had been at least five layers of crates filled with turkeys. Three layers had been taken off when the truck went under the underpass. It was jammed in there, with the cab sticking out of the underpass and the crates on the other side.
I know Whizz had called a wrecker and that it would come down Chambers Street. I waited, taking in the show. A woman was dragging a turkey by the leg. I watched a man who thought he could hem a turkey between him and a telephone pole. He made a dive for the turkey and the bird flew straight up. He hit the telephone pole head on. He straightened up, turned as if he was going to walk away and fell flat on his face. A woman screamed “You all right?” He lay still, not moving.
I started to him when a woman ran by me and knelt beside the man. People in a house nearby was watching. A woman came out with a wet towel and gave it to the woman, who wrapped it around the man’s head. “You know him,” I asked. “He is my husband,” she said. “I will get you an ambulance,” I said.
With the ambulance in route, I went back to watching the turkeys give the people their exercise. I watched an old lady carry a turkey that weighed almost as much as she did. “Thanksgiving dinner,” I asked her. “No sir,” she said. “This is going to be my pet. I am going to put him in the fence with my other babies.”
Everywhere I looked, someone had a turkey in their arms. The wrecker came and pulled the truck from under the underpass. With the busted crates piled back on and the few remaining turkeys secured, we let the driver go. We left with people still chasing turkeys.
The lady who said the turkey would be her pet put it in a pen with some chickens. She could be seen every morning feeding her chickens and turkey. It was later that we got a call to see a lady on Watters Street. When we got there, we realized it was the lady with the pet turkey.
She carried us to the pen where she had kept her baby Tom, as she had called the turkey. I took the loss report while the very small woman cried. That day, two old hard hearted police left with tears in their eyes. We wondered what kind of a person could break the heart of a very small lady who reminded you of someone’s grandmother.