Government doesn’t always function at a pace many of us would like to see. Next week, our community will break ground on a section of trail that has been on the books for more than a decade.
Ground will be broken for Phase One of the Redmond Trail on Tuesday morning behind the U.S. post office on Martha Berry Boulevard.
The trail was initially approved for funding 10 years ago, but Floyd County was having some heartburn over coming up with matching funds for the grant.
I’m not sure why that was such a problem at the time. Yes, we were still in the midst of a serious recession and I can imagine that had a whole lot to do with it. The County Commission at the time was not exactly pro-trails.
Anyway, as a person of faith who believes that things happen for a reason ... A group called TRED, Trails for Recreation and Economic Development, was born and quickly — I mean with lightning speed — spearheaded an effort to raise the local match and the project was saved.
Other issues arose, primarily related to getting under a railroad trestle, to delay the project. But we’ve finally overcome all of the obstacles and will break ground Tuesday.
This section of trail is barely a quarter of a mile long, if that, but it’s key to connecting the downtown network with areas to the north, specifically Summerville Park and on to Berry College.
The most expensive part of the project is a bridge over Little Dry Creek, but when it’s finished it’s going to be beautiful. The section across the creek up to the Mount Berry Trailhead is gorgeous.
We ought to be walking or riding the trail in less than six months.
Then what?
Three more dominoes are set to fall soon and it would be great if they fell sooner rather than later.
Phase Two of the Redmond Trail — from Martha Berry Boulevard through Summerville Park to Redmond Circle at the Coosa Valley Credit Union’s beautiful new office — is one.
The completion of the Mount Berry Trail across Big Dry Creek to the Armuchee Connector is another.
Berry College’s connection across its pastures from Martha Berry Highway to the Mount Berry Trail is the third.
It’s hard to tell which one will be first. From this chair, I’m hoping that the community can get an easement from the Berry family to cross their land from Big Dry Creek to the Armuchee Connector and that segment is completed. Like Phase One of the Redmond Trail, it’s a very short link, somewhere between a quarter and half mile, but it needs a rather significant bridge across Big Dry Creek.
Once that section is completed, the community will have a full loop trail along the Oostanaula River.
From ground zero, which is currently the Ellen Axson Wilson statue in front of the Forum River Center, you could cross the river, hang a right at the Courtyard and go approximately 3.75 miles, depending on the curves, out to the Armuchee Connector.
The sidewalk across the river behind the stadium is nice and wide to start the trek back to downtown. The route back would be about a quarter of a mile to the trailhead behind the stadium, then another 2.75 miles back to the Wilson statue.
If my math is right, and that’s a big if, the loop would be very close to 7 miles.
If you start at the statue, cross the river and hang a left, its a little more than a mile to the end of the levee behind the American Legion building on Shorter Avenue.
From the statue, staying on the downtown side of the river, the trail crosses the South Broad Bridge and then becomes the Kingfisher Trail, which heads out to the Floyd County Public Health office on East 12th Street. That route is about a mile and a half one way.
All of what I’ve just mentioned can be accomplished without a single at-grade road crossing.
Some of the future trail projects will, unfortunately, require some significant road crossings. Phase Two of the Redmond Trail will involve getting across Martha Berry Boulevard — no small feat even if you try to cross at the light at Coligni Way in front of the post office. It will also cross several streets in Summerville Park, including John Maddox Drive behind Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The new Lindale Trail, approved in the 2017 SPLOST package, will face some road challenges right from the outset. Norfolk Southern has an active rail line in the area that will have to be crossed somehow and then the line crosses a bunch of streets in East Rome.
During a Greenways Committee meeting earlier this week, someone suggested speed tables at those crossings. It probably would help slow down traffic in that community, and I don’t imagine residents would be unhappy about that.
The committee, chaired by real estate executive Bill Temple, is also moving forward with a rebranding effort to bring attention to the trail system. Focus groups are being established through the team at V3 Magazine to come up with a catchy name for the trail network.
I still like the Silver Striper Trails, or perhaps the Slippery Sturgeon, but I’m not a part of any focus group.