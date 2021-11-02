On Monday, construction students from Rome High as well as the Floyd County College and Career Academy, competed in an event called a Skills Challenge.
They represented their schools in a competition featuring various disciplines such as welding, carpentry, plumbing and masonry.
The event was a way to help the students showcase their skills but also to learn new things while competing against other schools.
What a fantastic idea.
How great is it to know that our young people are being taught important construction skills at the high school level. And more importantly, they’re being taught that trades can be an extremely rewarding career path.
For too long, we’ve taught (and been taught) that higher education MUST mean a traditional college setting. And we’ve tried to make so many people fit into that mindset.
And as many of you know, some people flourish in that atmosphere while others flounder. And even the ones that do well sometimes leave college with considerable debt before they even start on a path to a career.
But not everyone is or should be cut out for that path.
There are so many people for whom a trade is a much more sensible option. There are so many people whose skills lend themselves to a trade rather than academics. And that’s a wonderful thing. Because we NEED those people.
We need electricians.
We need linemen.
We need mechanics.
We need plumbers.
Lord knows we need farmers.
We need welders.
We need truck drivers.
We need forklift operators.
We need sanitation specialists.
We need appliance repairmen/women.
We need landscapers.
We need roofers.
We need contractors.
We need painters.
These are all trades that often go overlooked when we think about possible career paths but they can be lucrative and fulfilling career paths. In most cases they don’t leave students with a mountain of debt after certification or training. And they pay well.
In a constantly changing economy, trades are the jobs that aren’t going anywhere. The marketplace is shifting but we’ll always need folks who keep the water running, the lights on, the air blowing and the car running. We’ll always need people to make sure the internet’s working and roads are paved and houses are being built.
Stop forcing a traditional college education on young people who show no inclination or desire toward that path. It could be a colossal waste of money and time. If your kid expresses even a passing interest in a trade, foster that. Encourage it and encourage THEM. Let them know that trades can be fantastic career paths.
Now this is not to say that a college degree shouldn’t be encouraged as well. If you have the resources and if your child has a desire to pursue a college education, that’s wonderful. I went to college and grad school and loved every minute of it. But not everyone is happy in that setting.
Some of my best friends have careers in various trades and they make way more money than I do. Unfortunately many of them had to learn the hard (and expensive) way that college wasn’t for them. But we’re at a time now where kids have an opportunity at an earlier age to explore career paths that weren’t made clear to us 30 years ago.
A buddy of mine wanted his son to attend the same college he did and continue the family’s legacy there. But as soon as he graduated from high school, the boy told his dad that wasn’t for him. He wanted to be a lineman. My buddy was a little disappointed but supported his boy completely. Now, just a few years removed from high school, that kid (as I still think of him) has his own house and is making great money at a job he loves, all because his dad listened and respected his son’s decision.
Encourage our young people to consider trades as a career path. Encourage them to apprentice with tradesmen and tradeswomen. Help them understand that it’s OK if all their friends want to go college but they’d like to get certified as a welder or forklift driver.
A trade profession can provide the job security and the income that at one time only a college degree could promise. And it’s important work.