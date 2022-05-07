As the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned is currently being discussed by so many, I believe this is a really good time for followers of Jesus to step back and consider what each of us truly believes on human life. It’s time for use to ask what is our responsibility in the well-being and care of lives outside our own.
Are you pro-life? Are you truly pro-life? Give some intentional thought to this question. Because there is a huge difference between being pro-life and anti-abortion. One who is anti-abortion does not want the life of an unborn child ended inside the womb. One who is pro-life maintains a respect for all human life.
A respect, for the follower of Jesus, that must lead to the care and well-being of all humans: which includes those who believe like you and those who don’t. It includes the millionaire and the homeless. A pro-life stance must include the illegal immigrant and the elderly, the angry racist and the gay couple down the street. To sum it up, the people we like and the people we don’t like.
So many followers of Jesus throw around the term “pro-life”, but have you really given thought to what the term means and what the implications are of the term, if you choose to wear it? Because I hear so many comments from a percentage of the Christian community that are not consistent with the way Jesus loved, lived and viewed illegals, gay people, the rich, poor, the homeless, racists and others who choose to live a life different from the life we choose to live.
How can one who is made in the image of God maintain hate toward another who is made in the image of God?
Back to our question, are you really pro-life or just anti-abortion? I don’t want this discussion to end here. Because if you are just anti-abortion, that is certainly within your rights to maintain such a position. But even if you would only label yourself “anti-abortion” wouldn’t you still have some responsibility toward the new human lives that come into the world?
Consider Matthew’s words: “If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” (Matthew 18.6). Here the phrase, “to stumble” literally means the laying of a stumbling block before a little one. Aren’t we causing little ones to stumble when we fail to help them, provide for them, and mentor them? And can’t we remove stumbling blocks from their pathways by aiding their mothers? By helping to remove stumbling blocks placed in their way by poverty and lack of support to a single parent?
One of the greatest ways we can help a little one is by helping the single mother who is raising them. The single mother we encouraged to not have an abortion.
So, where are you really in all of this? When is the last time you allowed a single mom who kept her baby to move in with you? Or paid her rent? Do you keep in touch with her? Buy diapers? Help her pay tuition for school or pay for daycare fees so she can finish school?
A true belief is followed by actions. Are you truly pro-life? Do you have a financial investment in this? How many hours of your life have you poured into this? Talk is cheap. A true belief will cost us something.