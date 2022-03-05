The trucking industry almost ran off the cliff a while back because the leaders were ill prepared, and it is probably still heading to the edge.
When the docks were loaded and ships were backed up for miles on both coasts and the trucks were not moving, the country was in a panic about getting deliveries in time for Christmas. All kinds of suggestions were being made about how to get the job done. One of the many that caused some people to say “Hell Naw to the Naw Naw,” as Bishop Bullwinkle would say, was to license teenagers to drive the trucks.
I turned the suggestion over in my head and was about to join the Naw Naw Gang when I remembered — for nine of my school years, my school bus drivers were always teenagers.
Back across the South Carolina border, where I am from, until the federal government said no, the common practice was for students to transport students to and from school. They only needed to have a driver’s license and a couple of days training behind the wheel of a 40 to 60 passenger yellow school bus.
During those nine years of traveling 20 to 40 miles per day one way, we never had a wreck. The drivers were between the ages of 17 and 19.
During those days younger children had great respect for older students. The drivers did not show favoritism even if they were transporting siblings and or cousins. There were few fights; I can remember only three. The sad thing is that the fights were between girls not boys. The teenage drivers were selected from a particular area in the rural section of the county near where they lived. Out of all of those years, I can only remember two female school bus drivers.
Is there a major difference in the teenagers today that would cause us to doubt their ability to be responsible bus or truck drivers during this crucial time of need? I realize that much more training would be necessary for this to be put in place. But the pandemic has caused the closing of many schools because bus drivers were out sick and there was no backup driver.
Many trucking company are vowing not to be caught in this fix again. They are teaching student drivers and paying them to learn.
Within the next 10 to 20 years, changes will have to be made because the trucking industry is approaching a dangerously low level of recruits. Some major changes must be made to attract drivers other than males who are 45 years or older. The federal age requirement will have to change from 21 to 17 for teenagers to drive across state lines.
Researchers have stated that, as of this year, the trucking industry is almost 50,000 short of licensed drivers. With so many people now deciding to order by mail, more stress is being placed on the industry.
More women will need to be hired, since females make up around 47% of the workforce in this country. For that to change, the job will have to be regarded less macho. The leaders in the industry will have to let women know that not only are they needed but they are wanted. Their treatment will have to be different, and some of the requirements for loading and unloading will have to be changed.
Another important adjustment must be made around the lifestyle that has been accepted by the male drivers, if women are going to be welcomed in. Most new drivers are assigned to routes that keep them on the road for extended periods of time. Some male drivers return home only a few times a month. Living in a truck and showering at rest areas must be difficult for both men and women and will have to change.
Most truck rest stops have fairly decent restaurants, but drivers have that “nonstop” attitude and do not consider their health until it is too late. Being on the road non-stop limits the options when it comes to nutrition. No one, man or woman, can binge on fast food and gas station snacks without some health problems. This high calorie, high sugar diet can lead to major health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and digestive issues, which many truckers complain about. Combine that kind of eating with the sedentary lifestyle of a truck driver and the pounds will keep packing on, which will be a serious problem for women.
Sleep deprivation is another chronic problem truck drivers face. With the pressure to get their supplies to their destination as quickly as possible, drivers often skip sleep breaks. This not only affects the driver physically but mentally as well. Poor judgment and forgetfulness are side effects from lack of sleep that can make drivers more prone to accidents.
The trucking industry has much adjusting to do in order to be able to cover the demands that the industry will be facing tomorrow — or should I say today.