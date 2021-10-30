I am sure most parents realize that the children are fine wearing masks and getting vaccinated just as we were fine growing up doing the things that our parents suggested that would make us safe.
Our parents were more concerned about our health than politics during those days. Our parents believed that the doctors had studied and had expert knowledge about things that they (the parents) had no knowledge of, and therefore, our parents trusted the experts.
Today, parents are imposing their negative attitudes, lies and beliefs on the children. Some of today’s parents are saying “I am going to do my own research.” Unless they have the proper scientific equipment available to them, no research will get done. Why not rely on the experts?
We are going to have a hell of a price to pay unraveling the lies and misinformation that we are allowing our children to be exposed to just for political game and gain. When that time comes, we can only blame ourselves.
Our children may not realize that before leaving the hospital after birth, all babies had been vaccinated for several diseases. The parents were encouraged to return in a couple of weeks with the babies for some follow-up vaccinations. By the time our children were 2 years old, they had been vaccinated against 15 different diseases.
We must remember that our children are much smarter than we were, because they are exposed to more fingertip knowledge than we were when we were growing up. Most of them already know the truth.
Many of the adults have already decided that they will not get their children vaccinated, even though the decision has been made concerning the safety of the vaccine for children who are ages 5 to 11. The decision already made by the parents is about politics and power.
Our children are exposed to thousands of germs every day in their environment. These germs come through the food they eat, the air they breathe and the things they put in their mouths.
These parents are not aware that — according to the research that has been done up to this point — children are not dying from COVID-19 as fast as adults but those who have had it and gotten well can be left with some lasting medical problems. Why take that chance with your children?
Another thing that parents must consider is the quality of the masks that the children are wearing. Most of us have gone out and purchased the cheapest and the prettiest mask that we could find. Many of the designs can smother our children and make them feel muzzled. One politician that I am supporting gave out some that even smother me when I wear one for a short period of time.
Since we will be here for a long haul, just go ahead and select masks for the children that will allow them to breathe properly and speak clearly without removing the mask. Talk to the children about why we will be wearing the mask for quite some time. Tell the children the truth and stop blaming others. Tell them that it’s because people like me, you and some of our friends turned this health issue into a political game.
Tell them the truth about COVID-19, where we are and why.
We used to allow the scientists do the testing and experimenting, but these days even though we do not have labs at home to experiment with, we try in our minds to research beyond what the doctors and the experts in the CDC and the FDA offices have been able to come up with. We are at a point in the history of this country to not trust the experts.
I am sure our children have heard some of the elected officials and their followers call for the killing of Dr. Fauci because he was giving out information that they were not in agreement with. What is with that? Who have we become?
Our children must be told the truth or their children are going to believe what their parents believe. They will believe that truth does not matter and that no one can be trusted.
We must also tell them how we got to this point.
We must tell them that one year, a long time ago, we got on the wrong road because one of our leaders said that there was such a thing as alternative truth. From that point on, her team decided that they wanted to be on the team where truth does not matter. They decided that they wanted to live in the world in which they could say anything and call it truth.
Believe it or not, the children will begin asking questions about that, and probably ask why is it necessary to attend school if that is the case. They will begin to ask what is the purpose of going to church, since there is no such thing as facts and truth. What will we say to them?