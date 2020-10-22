Having fun with family and friends is essential. Now that autumn is here, our thoughts turn to the holidays and all the fun activities for this time of year. My birthday is in October and that gets me enthused about traditions this time of year.
A birthday is similar to New Year’s Day because on both of those days we launch a new year. The beginning of a new calendar year takes place on New Year’s Day. A birthday is the day on which we begin another year of life.
Earlier this month I celebrated my birthday with my family. We had tacos for supper with the grandchildren. After supper, I opened presents. At sundown we went outside and had a fire in the fire pit and made s’mores. It was a wonderful day and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Pumpkin party
Our family usually takes the grandchildren to a pumpkin farm in Woodstock every October. We take the hayride around the farm, and go to the petting zoo. This year we decided to have a pumpkin party at our house. So, last weekend my family came to our house and we decorated pumpkins. The beautiful October sky was clear. My son brought Phoebe, his border collie, with him. The children and the dog ran through the yard, playing chase. The children thought that was fun.
We ate lunch outside and then we decorated pumpkins. I told the children Halloween stories, and then I painted the children’s faces with a ghost and a witch. The final activity of the day was decorating sugar cookies. It was a very enjoyable day. Next year, however, we will probably resume our tradition of going to the pumpkin farm because the grandchildren will be old enough to go through the corn maze.
Looking forward
I am looking forward to a birthday brunch in celebration of my granddaughter’s birthday next week. Also, next week, there will be dinner with friends from high school and a Halloween fire pit party at our house.
In November we are looking forward to two family birthdays, a bike ride and picnic with the family from Atlanta. The highlight of November is, of course, Thanksgiving.
Starting new traditions is a lot of fun and usually involves creativity and some great ideas. This year I am going to introduce my grand children to the tradition of the Advent wreath. I plan to make the wreath and take it, along with the candles and an Advent calendar, to the children Thanksgiving Day. I will have a lesson with them about the meaning of Advent. Next year, we will continue this wonderful tradition.
In early December, there will be a birthday party at the home of a family friend in Marietta. That party will be a lot of fun. Then, in celebration of two more December birthdays, my family is hosting a weekend retreat at a cabin in the north Georgia mountains. The grandchildren are very excited about that because they like hiking in the mountains.
The highlight of December, of course, is Christmas. Together, on Christmas Eve, my grandchildren and I will light the Christ candle of the Advent wreath and have the last Advent devotional. Then we’ll read the Christmas story from the Gospel of Luke.
Keeping connected
Traditions are essential, now more than ever, because they keep us connected to the friends and family with whom we observe the traditions. The blessings of life abound. My calendar is filled with an array of activities with friends and family and I am exceedingly thankful for all of it. Having activities to look forward to keeps life light and fun.
The very people with whom we have fun on several occasions throughout the year are the folks with whom we celebrate holidays. It is important, now more than ever, to maintain family traditions. I truly hope you have many happy times this year with your friends and family because that is what makes life enjoyable.