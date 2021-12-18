Our stockings are hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Saint Nicholas — or another paunchy guy with toys — will soon be there.
On the far right of our mantle is my stocking, knitted by a dear family friend as a gift over 50 years ago. The stocking has aged much more gracefully than its beneficiary. It looks brand new: red and green and white with a tree etched on the bottom, multicolored sequins acting as Christmas lights. Toward the top is Rudolph, leading the sleigh, his nose adorned in red. In green lettering at the top is my name.
The same family friend knitted similar stockings for my wife after we married, and for two of our children. They are hanging from the mantle to the left of mine. For each, their names are knitted near the brim of the stocking. Their stockings are equally impressive, meticulously crafted and finely made.
Our third child’s stocking is at the end, on the far left side of our fireplace. His stocking has a similar look to it, but the markings are different than the others. Etched toward the top of the stocking is the name, “Toni.”
Yes, Toni with an ‘I.’
No, our youngest son’s name is not Toni with an I, or even a Y.
The youngest child in a family always seems to get hand-me-downs, even when it comes to family heirlooms. In this case, his stocking isn’t exactly a hand-me-down. More like a leftover.
Allow me to explain.
Years ago, while in college, my wife moved into an apartment and the previous tenant, an acquaintance, left a box full of items. In this box was the “Toni” stocking. My wife tried to get in touch with Toni to return this keepsake, but could never find her.
Knowing it was an irreplaceable memento, she couldn’t bear to throw the stocking away. So as she moved from place to place over the years, Toni’s Christmas stocking went with her.
Seventeen years ago, when our youngest son neared his first Christmas, we never even thought about providing him with a stocking of his own. We were too busy with potty training and getting gum out of hair and other such child-rearing issues. Then, when we were hanging up our stockings, we realized we didn’t have one for him.
“Hey, let’s just hang up this one,” I offered, pulling the Toni stocking from one of the dozens of Christmas boxes extracted from the attic. “He can’t read. He won’t know the difference.”
A couple of years went by, and he still had no clue he was being cheated in terms of personalized holiday decorations.
But others noticed.
“I recognize all these other names as members of your family, but who’s Toni?,” asked a visitor to our home years ago while perusing our mantle. My wife and I looked at each other, then each came up with a different answer, spoken at the exact same time. “She’s our dog,” my wife gushed. I said, “he’s our Italian foreign exchange student.”
To avoid such sitcomesque moments, my wife turned the stocking’s name toward the wall. Once a day, I would turn it back outward, just for kicks.
Probably a decade ago, our youngest finally got his own personalized stocking — with his real name on it. But we kept Toni around, just in case we run into her and she wants her stocking back. Or, an even remoter possibility, she reads this column.
Recently, while putting up our holiday decorations, I saw the Toni stocking, and clandestinely hung it up next to the others. No one has noticed yet. I’ll take it down when they do notice. Or, an even remoter possibility, they read this column.