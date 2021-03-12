My brother-from-another-mother David Johnson and his lovely bride, Susan, keep my reading habit active with frequently shipped books sent from their new home in Cleveland, Georgia. They read books sitting out on their back deck with its resplendent view of Mount Yonah. They mail the tomes to me so I can read while gazing out at my own Manzano Mountains.
David recently shared a book titled “Tombstone, The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and The Vendetta Ride from Hell.” Author Tom Clavin also penned “Dodge City.”
Before moving to the north Georgia mountains the Johnsons lived in Valdosta, where they were both distinguished university professors. More importantly, they resided in what is called “The Doc Holliday House.” Yes, before Doc walked the streets of Tombstone, he lived in Valdosta where he began his career in dentistry. Doc moved west for his health.
I spent many an evening telling tall tales in the Johnson’s Valdosta home. In that historical structure we pondered the beginnings of one of the west’s most vivid characters. David enthusiastically shared the aforementioned book.
As many of my readers know, I live just south of Albuquerque, sort of at the apex of what was known as “The Frontier.” As a result, often with the Johnsons at hand, I have explored some of the notable places described in “Tombstone.”
On their last trip to New Mexico, my wife and I surprised our friends with tickets on Amtrak from Albuquerque to Las Vegas, New Mexico, and back. We stayed in the historic La Castaneda Hotel (recently and gloriously refurbished). On our day in Las Vegas, we walked up to the town square and explored the lobby of the old grand hotel. We gazed into the window of a building that was used as the sheriff’s office in the television series “Longmire.”
At that time we had no idea that the streets we were roaming figured prominently in the lives of Doc Holliday, Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and many a shifty and shady character. Las Vegas was a logical stopping off point for provisions and supplies on the old Santa Fe Trail, and as a result it was the home to various hotels, saloons, and gambling establishments.
Looking east from Las Vegas, my wife and I have frequently driven up and through Kansas on the way to our children’s home in Manhattan, Kansas. Legendary Dodge City sits approximately at the half way point.
Although today it is a modern American city, Dodge City was the rough and tumble cowtown that attracted cowboys needing recreation and beverages after weeks on the trail moving cows up from Texas to the Kansas railhead. It seems the majority of the protagonists of “Tombstone” met and interacted in Dodge City at one time or another. Today the edge of town boasts a metal sculpture of cowboys on horseback galloping into Dodge (or are they “getting the heck out of Dodge”?).
Moving west and south from Las Vegas, dusty frontier travelers would usually hit Santa Fe and then quickly (or fairly quickly, given the era) Albuquerque. I was aware Wyatt Earp and some of his family occupied ABQ for a while, and the area they frequented is now called Old Town. There is an historic church dominating its square and the narrow streets feature all manner of shops. Susan Johnson’s favorite turquoise jewelry store occupies an old adobe structure directly across from the beautiful church. I can imagine Wyatt and Doc strolling the square after a plate of beans and green chile as they dream of treasures west.
I’ve not been to Tombstone yet, but it is on my western travel bucket list. I’ve heard it is quite touristy, yet, after reading “Tombstone” I am anxious to see the still extant structures, and of course, The OK Corral.
Where I live in Los Lunas, New Mexico, there is plenty of history to enjoy, and indeed Cochise and Geronimo passed through here frequently. One of the original Rough Riders, Lt. Maximillian Luna, lived here and became active in New Mexico politics, only to tragically die during the War in the Philippines.
Back in the day, they called where I live The Frontier. It didn’t last long with the rapidly expanding rail system and the need for law and order that didn’t require shootouts in the streets.
See you out on the trail. Peace.