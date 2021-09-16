I have written in these pages before of the agrarian nature of the Rio Grande Valley where I live. Alfalfa fields are in full bloom all around Ranchero Musselwhite, and the two lane roads are busy with huge reapers and baling machines.
Green Chile season is here in full tilt, and yesterday I peeled roasted chiles purchased fresh from the nearby Sichler Market. The market opened just under two weeks ago and I previously drove by the entrance hoping that they would open early this year. But true to form, the farm company’s opening was right on schedule.
Our market is one of two. The other market is located a couple of hours south of Los Lunas in tiny San Antonio, New Mexico. San Antonio is famous for a pair of burger restaurants that produce one of the state’s treasures: the green chile cheeseburger. The food networks have visited both cafes even though it is located in such a rural place.
I am lucky in that our Sichler Market sits around one mile from the gates to my home. Giant chile roasters dominate the outside area, and this time of the year local folks line up to purchase baskets of raw green chile. They then take them outside and hand them over to a very busy roasting crew.
The smell is incredible and, once smelled, it stays with your olfactory memory the entire year.
This past Saturday I drove to the market to pick up some tomatoes, but there were so many folks waiting for their roasted green chiles, I simply toured the parking lot and exited.
The market is one large room surrounded by doors and windows that stay open all day long. On the south side large crates dominate an area dedicated to fresh tomatoes.
Too many southern newspaper columnists grab the low hanging fruit (see what I did there?) and write about the glories of tomatoes and ensuing sandwiches.
I will only go to say that I have had no luck growing tomatoes here on the Ranchero, but the Sichler Market provides and boy howdy! The fruit are large, succulent and have none of the plastic taste of supermarket tomatoes. I know that locals buy the tomatoes in bulk in order to can homemade salsa, and one day I’m going to do this. Heck, the ingredients are right there, shoulder to shoulder, at the Sichler Market.
Two distinct areas dominate the north side of the market. One features large and small baskets of chiles. Some are pre-roasted and bagged. They are labeled according to the heat level within.
An adjacent aisle features various vegetables such as onions, potatoes, several kinds of squash, and another New Mexico favorite, huge bags of dried pinto beans. At the Sichler Market one can purchase beans by the tons, it seems. I buy modest amounts and keep them at hand for a delicious protein meal flavored with, you guessed it, green chile.
Near a melon area, Sichler employees were stringing ristras the other day. We have a number of decorative red ristras around our home, including two giant ones that guard our front door. As you might guess, red chiles are simply ripened green chiles. Ristras are red chiles strung together and are primarily decorative. They also make a lovely Christmas wreath.
Did you know you can buy New Mexico red chiles at local Rome, Georgia, grocery stores? They sit in bags right on the end cap, or at least they were there a number of years ago in what they call the “Mexican” section.
I make red chile sauce from scratch. I use red chiles softened in boiling water, onions, broth, garlic, and cumin, coriander, and salt combined in a blender to create a tasty gravy. I used to strain the concoction, but now I just really hit “puree” and make a thicker sauce. Some great native New Mexican women who know their chile lore recommended the rougher method, and I now I favor it. I put the sauce on everything from eggs to pork, and usually find a good tortilla from Albuquerque’s Frontier Restaurant to accompany.
Sichler’s Market is old school, in that when one enters, greeting calls come from whoever is working the register or stocking beans. A splendid language soup of English and Spanish lofts over the room and gives this simple market a true Land of Enchantment atmosphere.
Incidentally, we live on old Sichler property. They were a German family who emigrated to the southwest and set up a farming empire. In my neighbor Barb’s backyard is a tiny old west style cemetery that guards the remains of these olden inhabitants. I would like to think they approve of my affection for the market that bears their name.
Let’s head to the market and see what’s for dinner.