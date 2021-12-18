Growth, or the lack of it, has been an issue in Rome for several years. If a number of projects that are on the books come to fruition, it appears as if Rome is on the cusp of significant growth, at least from a residential standpoint.
Over a year ago the Four Stones real estate group offered the city a deal to make over the River District. That area, along West Third Street and North Fifth Avenue, has been home to a lot of old warehouse buildings, some commercial establishments and some old housing inventory.
The Four Stones group has acquired most of the parcels between West Third Street and the Oostanaula River levee and has plans to move forward with a mixed use residential and retail development that promises to be a game changer for that side of the river. The project is expected to include close to 300 residential units.
That’s a whole lot of folks in a relatively small amount of property that is considered to be a part of downtown Rome.
Another group, 33 Holdings, is seeking to redevelop the inner triangle at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and Martha Berry Boulevard. The conceptual plan for that project calls for more than 200 apartments along with commercial space. It would replace properties that have been the bane of law enforcement and city leaders for years.
The addition of another 200 apartments at that location would also be a game changer and a much more attractive welcome to the general downtown community for people coming into Rome from the north.
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority is putting the finishing touches on the Sandra Hudson Village apartments at Spring Creek Street and East 14th Street in East Rome. That is a replacement housing project for the old Altoview Terrace housing development, but it’s going to open a lot of low- to moderate-income properties across the city, which will help meet needs of that population group.
Private developers out of Alabama, the Gateway Development folks, are expected to seek approval for another new development off Woodrow Wilson Way in West Rome. That plan was originally expected to be dependent on tax credits authorized by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, however the latest incarnation of that project seems to be ready to move forward with entirely private financing. That’s another 200-plus apartments.
We certainly don’t want to forget the 60-plus new single-family homes, to be built by Smith-Douglas, that are in the works for the North Broad Extension. And heaven forbid that we forget the massive Pleasant Valley Preserve project that could bring between 750 and 1,000 single family homes to property recently annexed into the city off Chulio and Pleasant Valley roads on the south side of town.
On one hand, I’m wondering where all these folks are going to come from.
I mean Rome is a wonderful community with a lot to offer. We’ve got superb health care and educational facilities, the South’s oldest symphony orchestra, community theater, fabulous golf and tennis facilities, canoe and kayaking opportunities and a trail network that is second to none.
But we’re going to need jobs for all these folks. I know a lot of folks who work in Rome have homes outside the county but all of them are not going to pick up and move to Rome.
All of this sets a backdrop for something I really wanted to make folks aware of.
There are places in this country that absolutely don’t want anything to do with growth. I’ll let you decide which side of this issue you want to fall on, but here goes.
I grew up in Northern Virginia and spent every Friday through Sunday at my grandparents home in Flint Hill, Rappahannock County, which is about the same distance outside of Washington D.C. as we are from Atlanta.
There are about more traffic signals on Broad Street between Turner McCall Boulevard and the South Broad Bridge than there are in the entirety of Rappahannock County.
Those folks decided more than half a century ago, when suburban sprawl following World War II started to spread outside of the nation’s capital, that they didn’t want any part of growth.
As we tend to start stories in the South: You ain’t gonna believe this!
Rappahannock County has a development standard of one dwelling per 25 acres across most of the county. There are several villages that dot the county, including Flint Hill. Inside those designated communities, the development standard is one dwelling unit per five acres.
The most recent county comprehensive plan held to those standards.
Rome and Floyd County are expecting to receive a staff draft of a proposed Unified Land Development Code before the end of the year and I’m betting the code isn’t going to include a minimum lot size of five acres inside of Rome, Cave Spring or the “villages” of Lindale, Coosa, Shannon or Armuchee. I’m also pretty sure it won’t recommend a 25-acre minimum lot size outside those communities.
Not up for growth?