Last week I told you that the longest day of the year was May 20th, but it is actually June 20th.
The funny thing is that when I looked up the longest day, June 20th is exactly what I found, but somehow in my tired and distracted state, I read it to be May 20th. I was writing about the power of light and it happened to be May 20th, and my simple mistake of reading it incorrectly became a lightbulb moment that was completely misplaced.
When I realized the mistake a couple of days later, I felt so silly! Of course the longest day isn’t until June, it is the Summer Solstice, the beginning of summer, and May 20th is way too early for that.
I am just as capable of mistakes as the next human, more so as I get older, in fact, but I try really hard to make sure that what I am representing here is accurate. I didn’t like realizing that a big part of my philosophical waxing was based on something that wasn’t true. But, oh well.
As an opinion piece, what I write here is considered my perspective, and I and the other columnists have the right to present things as we see them rather than balancing all angles of our subject.
My dad likes to let me know when I make mistakes about our family history. I once wrote that he grew up in Clarkston because I was thinking of where he went to high school, but he actually grew up in Stone Mountain.
While it is important that I know my family history, I am glad that there is some room for interpretation when telling a tale. Where Dad grew up wasn’t critical to the story being told so it was OK, in other words.
Nobody likes to get things wrong, but does anyone really like the person who always seems to get things right? Or, even worse, the one who always thinks they are right, even when they are wrong?
George R.R. Martin wrote in “A Game of Thrones,” “Once you’ve accepted your flaws no one can use them against you.”
Well, I’m here to tell you that I am fully and painfully aware of my flaws, and I am working on accepting them. I trust that I’m not the only one who has a laundry list of regrets over mistakes made. It is easy to say we should let go of the things we cannot change, but I think it is human nature to continue to feel the sting of hurts and errors made, long after they are put to rest.
“Lord, give me the serenity to accept the thing I cannot change…” If we were good at it we wouldn’t need a prayer, now would we?
OK, I know that the little mistake I made is not at all worthy of all of this philosophical talk, but it did make me ponder how we deal with mistakes.
Alexander Pope wrote long ago that, “To err is human, to forgive, divine.” When I mentioned my mistake to my friends, they all laughed heartily with me about it. It truly is silly. And, it was easier for me to forgive myself for an embarrassing faux pas when others were so graciously forgiving of it.
Remember when we could forgive each other for stuff and not fire back in anger?
I am, honestly, often shocked at the prevalence of grammatical and factual errors that I see on social media and in daily correspondence, but I am even more shocked at how often I see people using those mistakes to belittle and diminish the perspective of the mistake maker.
We should all be working to get things right, their, they’re, there’s no question about that. If you want to be taken seriously, check yourself and make sure that you are stating your position intelligently.
And, before you go positioning your soapbox over something that you read somewhere or that you heard somebody say, make sure it is accurate.
But, can we also cut each other some slack? We are bombarded with “facts” from every angle and we can have far more productive discussions if we can assume that the intentions are good.
Enjoy your time with family and friends this holiday weekend, and remember to divinely forgive yourself and others.