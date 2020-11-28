I can’t help it, I’m a sucker for the sappiness of this time of year!
Last year I had the bright idea that our family folks shouldn’t exchange gifts. It just seemed too stressful and unnecessary, but I won’t do that again this year because I really missed the joy of gift-giving!
Gifts are the things that cause us to pause and think about what is special about the people in our lives. Figuring out what they will love reminds us of what we love about them, and how wonderful is that?
I recently discovered a new favorite show on Netflix called “The Repair Shop” and their Christmas episode, the final one in the Netflix catalog, truly sent me over the edge. It was the perfect precursor to the holiday season, and I hope you will look it up.
The entire show is a joy to watch. The setting is a quaint cottage workshop somewhere in the UK, in which Britain’s best restoration experts come together to work on family heirloom items that have been dropped off for repair.
The stories behind the items are heartwarming and the work that goes into reviving these family treasures is spectacular. All of the stories leave you feeling warm and fuzzy and thrilled by the results, but the added sap of the Christmas episode is enough to make any Grinch’s heart grow by at least three sizes, I promise.
One woman brings in a Polyphon, a large music box of sorts that was passed through the family to her and her sisters from its original owner, their step-grandfather. The mechanisms are in need of the careful attention of an expert who knows how to get it working again, and it is fascinating to watch him bring it back to life.
Watching as two of the sisters hear their Christmas favorite ‘Hark the Herald, Angels Sing’ after many years of silence, brings a tear to the eye. It is simply beautiful.
Another story involves a woman bringing in a doll that she was gifted in 1939 after being evacuated from London at the start of World War II. You can see the love in her eyes as she describes how special that gift was to her in such trying times.
Of course, after crying about this sweet story, I had to look up something it reminded me of in “The Waltons,” a tale in which Elizabeth, the youngest of the Walton children, has a much less kind encounter with a charity doll that has always stuck in my mind.
It turns out that it was the original movie that started the Waltons series that contains the story and I had no choice but to dig it up and watch it, overloading my holiday heartstrings while my cranberry apple chutney simmered on the stove in preparation for the Thanksgiving meal. Boy, was I drinking the sap on that lovely evening.
The made-for-TV movie first aired in 1971 and was so revered that its creator, Earl Hamner Jr., decided to create the series that many people know and love. My Virginia Appalachian roots guaranteed that this show was one of my favorites. I enjoyed imagining that my maternal relatives lived a similar life in the crevices of the Blue Ridge mountains in Damascus.
The original film stars Patricia Neal as the family matriarch, which I am so glad was changed to the softer and less dramatic character later played by Michael Learned. Several other of the adults were recast in the series, as well, but the children all remained in their roles throughout.
The film opens the story in the height of the Great Depression, and the family is awaiting the arrival of father John Walton from his work away from home, his only choice at the time to keep the family afloat during desperate financial struggles.
As mother Olivia Walton wrings her hands in worry as the hours tick away on Christmas Eve, it becomes clear that no gifts will be waiting for the children in the morning, but little Elizabeth can’t help but wish for a beautiful new doll.
Word reaches the family of a woman who is waiting at the train depot to give out gifts to the local children and, though she insists that their family will not accept charity, Olivia allows the children to go watch.
The woman at that depot claims to be a missionary, but she is far from Christian as she explains her decision to bring charity to the “heathen children” of these mountains rather than taking them off to “heathens” in other countries. She adds insult to injury by requiring the children to recite a Bible verse in exchange for a “gift.” She picks Elizabeth from the crowd to receive a special gift for a little girl.
You can imagine Elizabeth’s anticipation as she unwraps the present, only to discover that it is a doll whose face is cracked and broken. She declares it “dead” and is devastated. Her wish was so strong and the build up had been so misleading.
I couldn’t help but compare the outcomes of these two stories of charity in desperate times. The little girl who received a beautiful doll and treasured it long beyond that magical moment, versus the little girl whose tender heart was broken even more deeply by the thoughtless and string-tied gift of a doll fit for no one.
In this season of giving, we are surrounded by people who are struggling with circumstances that leave them more needful than they might ever have imagined. These contrasting stories reminded me of the importance of adding a healthy dose of sap to our charitable offerings.
My friend Linda Hatcher with the Rome Exchange Club’s Toys for Tots project is happy to receive your donations for the children of this area. Let’s make this a Christmas to remember! Contact Linda at rometoys@gmail.com or 706-506-4635 soon, the need is great and the season is now.