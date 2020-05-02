I woke one morning with my mind on what I had heard about life and living as I was visiting the grave of a loved one with a friend.
My Aunt Tee had lived 100 years, and her marker was inscribed with Born 1893—Died 1993. We were standing in the cemetery examining her two dates as well as other people’s born and died dates. Some of the graves were very old and others were very recently covered.
I turned to Jerome and asked the question I always do when I pass by an old house that was once elegant and roomy but is now caving in from the roof. “I wonder did the occupants enjoy the life lived in the house and all of the surroundings?”
When my husband and I are riding through older neighborhoods, for some strange reason my mind wanders off in that direction. So on this particular day my mind was no longer concerned about the two numbers, but about the DASH between them that represents the life lived.
We only have a short time to be on this side of the sun so how we use that time is of great importance because it represents the —.
Now that we have much time to meditate, hopefully some of us will take the time to search our minds, souls and hearts. This search should reveal to each of us who we really are and what life is all about for each of us. As we examine our lives realistically, some can conclude that, so far, they been joyfully sharing and giving themselves to others while caring for ourselves at the same time.
What trace of ourselves do we want to leave behind so that our DASH will be considered worthy of honor and decency? How do we want our dash to affect others long after we are no longer below the sun? What do we want the dash to be filled with?
We still have a choice to turn that dash into a beautiful composite of love and laughter and joyful experiences, not just for ourselves but for all of the individuals that we encounter on this side.
What a wonderful opportunity we have now that we have been asked to shelter in place with ourselves and maybe other loved ones. We now have time to seriously reflect on the past, present and the future.
Since there is nothing that we can do about the past except repent and ask for forgiveness, our next mental step should be to deal with the present. The future is out of our reach and is not in our control, just as the situation in which we find ourselves today is not of our making or in our control.
The present presents us with golden opportunities to add to our lives and the lives of others more love, peace, joy, tolerance, gentleness, goodness, self-control, faithfulness and kindness.
When we come out on the other side of sheltering in place and this horrible virus has been contained, will our new normal be better, worse or the same as before COVID-19 crawled out of its hiding place? It is going to take all of us to determine the answer to that question.
As we work on our DASH, there are particular beliefs that we must recognize as truths. As Martin Luther King Jr. said: “We all have the drum major instinct. We all want to be important, to surpass others, to achieve distinction, to lead the parade. ... And the great issue of life is to harness the drum major instinct. It is a good instinct if you don’t distort it and pervert it. Don’t give it up. Keep feeling the need for being important. Keep feeling the need for being first. But I want you to be the first in love. I want you to be the first in moral excellence. I want you to be the first in generosity.”
If as an individual, a community or a nation our aim is to be first, the above attributes are the things we should aim at acquiring as we work on our DASH.
When we come out on the other side of COVID-19, if our aim is to be great, we must realize that greatness cannot be acquired by favoritism but we must be fit. When Jesus was talking to James and John, he gave us a new norm of greatness. “If you want to be important — wonderful. If you want to be recognized — wonderful. If you want to be great — wonderful. But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant. That’s a new definition of greatness.”
Martin Luther King Jr. summed up the meaning of greatness in these words: “This means that everybody can be great, because everybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You don’t have to know about Plato and Aristotle to serve. ... You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love. And you can be that servant”.
When we emerge from this dark dungeon of doubt and uncertainty, (and we shall), after working on our dash, let us enter in love and in justice and in truth and in commitment to others, so that we can make of that old world a new world.