Rome is rapidly making a big name for itself in the Sports Tourism sector. The Rome Tennis Center brings in thousands of players from all over the country over the course of the year. This week, however, track & field is the name of the game and it will bring more than 1,000 young competitors to the city between June 23 and 26.
Yes, more than 1,000 over the course of just four days.
Actually, adults started rolling into town on Wednesday as officials with USA Track and Field, the national sanctioning organization, started to get things ready for the competition at historic Barron Stadium and the Throws Center on Riverside Parkway.
If Rome High Track Coach Nick Bridges had his way, track & field would be the new tennis. Particularly as it relates to the National Youth Outdoor Championships taking place during the coming week.
There are some similarities between this track & field event and some of the tennis tournaments that have been contested in Rome.
To be eligible for this track & field meet, you have to be a member of a team or club that is recognized by USATF. Many of the tennis tournaments hosted in Rome are team tournaments.
Competitors in both track & field and tennis often compete both as individuals and as members of a team. Their competition is not judged like gymnastics, it’s boy vs. boy and girl vs. girl, head to head, may the best athlete win.
As an old jock, that’s sport the way I love it. I get choked up watching our young athletes when they ascend the podium to receive medals in track & field.
When you’re standing on that podium and the national anthem is playing, you know that you’re the best in the world at what you do.
Let me say that again with a little emphasis. You KNOW that YOU’RE the BEST in the WORLD!!!
What a feeling that must be. I can assure you I don’t comprehend that kind of feeling.
Young athletes will be competing at the USATF National Youth Outdoor Championship in six age groups: 8 and under; 9-10; 11-12; 13-14; 15-16 and 17-18.
All of the typical track & field events will be contested — sprints, relays, steeplechase, pole vault, hurdles, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, even the hammer and javelin throws.
I did not see a marathon on the schedule of events.
For those of you who have never been out there when a competition was taking place, the throws center is located near the Division of Family and Children’s Services offices on Riverside Parkway. Everything else will be at Barron Stadium.
Given the number of athletes who have preregistered, it’s safe to say that Rome is gong to be covered up from Tuesday night through Sunday.
Restaurants are going to be full. Remember, these are growing kids and they’re going to eat. A lot of the distance runners will undoubtedly be carb-loading, so you Italian restaurant owners and operators might want to make sure you’ve got plenty of pasta available.
I know a lot of our restaurants still are not fully staffed as they have emerged from the pandemic, but let’s hope they can get all hands on deck this week and not have folks complaining about long wait times for service.
If ever there was a time that Rome needs to put its best foot forward it’s this week.
In the retail world, Black Friday doesn’t happen until the day after Thanksgiving. This could be something akin to a four-day Black Friday in June for some local businesses.
Young athletes who are 8 and under aren’t going to be coming to Rome by themselves. There’ll be lots of moms and dads, brothers and sisters. Probably plenty of grandmas and grandpas, too.
The hotels are full and I’m not just talking about hotels in Rome.
And consider this: while the number of registrants will dictate how may trials take place before finals are contested, most events, save the distance running events, are going be over pretty quick. So folks are going to have a lot of time between events to check out our city.
That’s going to mean a whole lot of people downtown all week. They’re liable to be riding around Berry College, visiting Chieftains Museum, just checking out all that Rome has to offer.
We’ve heard from local organizers that, if Rome does a wonderful job in hosting the event, there’s a chance it might return in the future. Probably not next year, unless something goes amok in Jacksonville, because the USATF web page lists the Florida northwest coast city as the host for next summer.
We can always hope that, if we do a jam up job, maybe they’ll back in 2023.
Rome will be hosting another major national championship event in August when the U. S. Tennis Association brings its Girls 14 and Under National Championships back to the Rome Tennis Center after a year off. It won’t be quite as many young folks but it will be a slightly longer event, from Aug. 7-14.
It will be another opportunity for Rome to shine.