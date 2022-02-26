Time, time, time is not on my side, no it ain’t.
I have always struggled with time management, but my current combination of goals and obligations is particularly challenging.
My mom told me a few days ago that I should make a list for each day and try to accomplish everything on it. She has a vested interest in my ability to fit everything into the day, because my time spent with her is dependent on my efficiency at completing everything else.
I’ve never been good at making or following daily lists, but I am trying to get in the habit in order to stay on course. I know, that is something that a lot of people learned to do a lot younger than me but I have always resisted the structure, choosing instead to let my days unfold organically for the sake of creative potential.
I sound ridiculous, don’t I?
My friend Andi Beyer, my partner in beekeeper, Chiaha directing and other creative endeavors, is the queen of efficiency and her system relies on daily lists. I have always envied her ability to get things done in a most miraculous fashion, but I’ve never been able to adopt her methods.
Remember in the movie “Up” when they meet the dog that has a collar that allows him to talk? The best line in the film is “Squirrel!” which he suddenly blurts as he is explaining how his owner developed his special collar. The exclamation is meant to show that he is easily distractible. That is a trait with which I can truly relate and it makes me laugh every time I think of his mid-sentence jerk of the head in response to a supposed flash nearby.
I find it difficult to regulate my time when I never know when a very worthwhile “Squirrel!” might appear.
I used to know a guy who set an alarm on his phone that went off every 15 minutes to remind him to pay attention to how he was spending his time.
I understand that it was helpful in keeping him focused, sort of, but I also think that would be incredibly jarring. If I were to question my productivity every 15 minutes, I don’t think I’d get anything done!
I’d spend 5 of the next 15 minutes berating myself over how badly I had gotten off track in the last 15. It sounds like a sadistic self-initiated Chinese water torture, if you ask me. But, what if it works? What if that self torture is exactly what I need to become more efficient with my time?
William Penn wrote that “Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.” Penn founded the province of Pennsylvania and declared his very carefully planned city of Philadelphia as its capital. I don’t think he was probably using his time poorly, but perhaps we all feel bad at it, even if we are good.
Speaking of time management, I am about to run out of time to write this column!
This is a weekly challenge for me, and I am sad to admit that I am apparently one of those people who work best with a tight deadline. I am forever down to the very last minute to get it turned in.
I think a lot of people grapple with this trait, but gosh can it be frustrating. When I first started writing this column I thought that I could easily write several ahead, so that if I ran out of time I could just pull from my plentiful well of musings and knock your socks off.
That never happened, and it turns out I’m not a fairy godmother with a magic wand, either.
The thing is that there is never a good time to sit down and write, undistracted, unless I force myself into the other habit that would be wonderfully helpful — getting up super early in the morning.
I love the idea of this so much, but not when it is very early in the morning. At that moment it seems like the worst idea ever, and the covers and the pillows and the cats between my legs feel so cozy. How can I destroy such perfection?
When Benjamin Franklin said, “You may delay, but time will not,” he must have been imagining me trying to drag myself out of the bed in the dark.
I’ve been listening to this really motivating book by Mel Robbins called “The 5 Second Rule”. Apparently it is not quite as motivational as it needs to be, because it hasn’t worked on me yet, but I can see how it could.
Her position is that when you have a productive thought, you should count down “5-4-3-2-1” and take action towards the thought, no matter what. She talks about how important it is to do this when you wake up in the morning.
Instead of hitting the snooze button numerous times, you should turn it off when it first rings and then “5-4-3-2-1” jump out of bed. Her stories are very compelling about the changes she made in her own life using this method, as well as countless folks who have written to her with their results.
And, the truth is that delaying the inevitable doesn’t make it any easier. You’re going to have to get up and start your day at some point, and if you push it off, you just end up regretting what you could have gotten done if you had started earlier.
There is no way around the fact that time is flying by whether you are having fun or not, and I need to learn how to get myself ahead of the curve and micromanage my minutes into highly effective results.
Spring is a comin’, and the early bird catches the worm, and the busy bee finds the nectar, and the… “Squirrel!” Now wait, where was I? Has it been 15 minutes yet?