I had the opportunity this past week to be out at Berry College one glorious evening around 5 p.m. and watched the new Mrs. Berry bald eagle put on a magnificent flight show. It rivaled anything my friend John Cowman has done with the Wings Over North Georgia air show.
I’ve watched bald eagles fly over Berry College for 10 years now but what made the show this week all the more magnificent was the combination of perfect evening sun conditions, the most spectacular blue sky, and some other folks who just happened to be out in the back parking lot of the Cage Center to see nature’s finest in action for the first time.
Just to listen to the folks ooh and aah and see their faces light up as she soared over our heads, went from tree to tree to perch for a while, and then got her afternoon exercise flight.
We knew she wasn’t going to fly far from the nest because her young’un is right at a month old and still vulnerable to predators, most likely a Great Horned owl or perhaps a raccoon.
Thanks to the cameras Berry put up with help from Georgia Power, we’ve seen owl strikes on the nest from time to time over the years. I will admit I’ve never seen a raccoon up there, but it’s been documented at other sites.
We’ve also seen other eagles raid the nest from time to time, and it’s not all unusual to see different eagles soaring over the nest on occasion at this time of year.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since the nest in the tall pine behind the Cage Center was first discovered. It was sometime during the first week of March, maybe the last day or two of that February, when the nest was spotted.
I recall that when one of the folks from the Department of Natural Resources came down to verify the nest, he looked at the wrong tree and proclaimed it was just witch hazel. After being there a few minutes, he realized he wasn’t looking at the right tree and discovered that, by golly, that was most likely an eagle’s nest he was looking at.
Some will also recall that, about the same time, Berry was getting its football program started and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gave the college a “take” permit to cut the tree in exchange for setting aside desirable habitat for the eagles to relocate.
Berry’s decision to move the stadium and leave the eagles alone is perhaps one of the wisest decisions the administration has ever made. It’s impossible to quantify the goodwill and positive publicity that nest has generated for Berry over the last decade.
Since then, we have discovered at least five other nests in Floyd County alone. As best as I know, at least three are still active.
Two out on Rocky Mountain, where Oglethorpe Power has a hydroelectric plant, are still active, as is one in a bed of the Coosa River out near the Alabama line.
One up in the northern neck of Floyd County, near the Girl Scout camp, and one off Booger Hollow Road were active for a while but their current status is uncertain. Actually, I think the eagles that had the Booger Hollow nest have moved a little to the south, within an eagle’s sight of Paris Lake on the Georgia Highlands campus.
I wonder what it is about a college campus that makes a good home for bald eagles.
Days like we’ve enjoyed this past week make wildlife watching in our corner of the world magnificent. If you can deal with the cold, it’s great for observing sandhill cranes — which make many of the farmland river bottoms a veritable cafeteria at this time of year. Last year I was able to see a rare whooping crane among a cohort of sandhills on the Black’s Bluff Road extension over in Cherokee County, Alabama.
Then there is the mammoth flock of American white pelicans that have made Weiss Lake their winter home for much of the last decade. We don’t know exactly how the freshwater pelicans originally found their way to Weiss, but we do know that the food supply for the pelicans is apparently still plentiful because they keep coming back year after year. They are really spectacular to photograph.
If you’re not afraid of short drives, the Hiawassee National Wildlife Refuge just north of Chattanooga is also a great spot for observing migratory waterfowl. Same thing can be said for the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge east of Huntsville, where duck species are plentiful at this time of year.
I’ve also got to find the time to drive up to the Cataloochee Valley near Cherokee, North Carolina, to photograph the elk up there. A portion of that herd is also known to hang out across the Smoky Mountain Park near Townsend, Tennessee. Later in the spring I want to drive down to Darien on the Georgia coast to photograph nesting wood storks. They are so ugly that they’re beautiful.