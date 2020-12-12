If we were melodies perhaps we’d land like droplets on the ears of all our loved ones in cleansing keys and octaves...
I think we learn how to better love ourselves by loving others.
We gain a deeper revelation of the kindness our own hearts require as we extend it to those around us.
It’s in how we want our loved ones to do well, be well, have the greatest joys and pleasures life can offer to light up their existence.
In how we feel so deeply on their behalf, how we hold their sorrows as our own, how we bear their grievances.
In how we recognize the delicate ways they try to hide.
In how we see them beyond the walls and beneath the rubble.
In how they are ever splendid to behold in spite of scars and wounds still being nursed.
In how we measure their worth — not in the successes or failures or even in how they have chosen to respond to life’s circumstances, but simply in them just being. They are fully worthy in the existence that is them, whatever that might be.
I think we know love better when we feel its release from our spirits into the hands of others.
In the touching and holding and being still. In the cherished moments of being known in silence and surrender — in the wonder time.
In the triumph over fear and in the winning embrace that has been fought for, waited patiently on.
In the battles won for hearts long locked away.
In the joining together with the lonely.
In the rescue missions of going after a heart that needed aid.
This is how we learn.
We find ourselves reflected back in the bright eyes and belly laughs that shake us to our core.
In the notes and measures of gentle melodies that sing us into remembrance of one another.
In the miles between us that do not separate us at all.
In the conversations about nothing that put our minds at ease.
In the breeze of connection that comforts us on front porch swings during summer evenings.
In the time and space that friends fill up with coffee and pie around familiar kitchen tables.
This is how we learn.
In disagreements and reconciliations.
In fallouts and forgiveness.
In misunderstandings and mistakes and in the stretching out to mend.
In the worn photos and cracked porcelain, dashed hopes that get rekindled.
In the space between us that is filled up with all the things we should have said.
In the borrowed time it took to come back around and get it right.
In the redemption of everything and anything that is possible.
This is how we learn.
In the smiles that say it all.
In the eyes that break the fall.
In the knowing and being known.
In the time it takes to be shown.
In the beginnings that outweigh the ends.
The great exchange — the love we lend.