We’re technically a couple of weeks away from the official transition, but spring is definitely in the air, and it always makes me feel a certain kind of way.
Most people don’t like to hear it, but I am someone who hates those early warm days during the winter. I like winter. Honestly, I’m still crossing my fingers for some snow. When the weather turns warm prematurely, not only do I feel a little sad for my decreased chance at a winter wonderland, I also can’t help but think of what it must feel like to be a bee.
In the wintertime, bees are holed up in their hive, keeping each other warm, taking turns at the center of the colony where it is warmest. They are sort of hibernating, though it isn’t exactly the same.
If the weather turns unseasonably warm, bees have no way of knowing that it shouldn’t be. They only know that it must be time to hunt for nectar and pollen, and they have no choice but to act on that impulse.
In the heart of January when this happens there is quite literally nothing for them to find, and that is a problem. The increased activity brought on by a warm day means that they also need to eat more, and the lack of food in the wild leaves them no choice but to eat their reserves more quickly.
If they eat through all of their winter supply, a bee colony will die, unless their beekeeper is paying attention and providing them with supplemental food.
In February, a few things begin to bloom. Maples and elms, mahonia bushes and redbuds, just to name a few. Then, as we head into March, dandelions, flowering quince and other food-producing plants begin to bloom and things start to look up for the tiny worker bees searching for sustenance for their community.
They must feel so happy when they start to find those early harbingers of the new season that is on the horizon!
Then the alsike clover kicks in. This is the white clover that is so prevalent in our Southern lawns, the stuff that makes your yard look like a meadow rather than a manicured green slate.
If you sit in your yard and watch, you will see that those little white puffs are covered up with honeybees and other pollinating insects who so desperately need its sweet nectar to survive.
Imagine how all of those bees must feel when we come along and mow it all down in a matter of minutes, all in the name of keeping up appearances for the neighbors.
If you were a hungry bee, wouldn’t that seem silly? Actually, wouldn’t that be so sad? What if there were giants who preferred the appearance of empty shelves in your grocery store and randomly showed up to destroy all of the food that keeps us healthy, just so it will look the way they want?
In our modern management of the landscape, bees also have to worry about what might be on the flowers they visit in their search for food.
As we start our springtime planting, happily anticipating the beautiful blooms that make our yards look so beautiful, it is important to consider what we are introducing to plate for these important food-seeking critters.
Nobody likes a pest, and there are certainly plenty that we have to deal with in the natural world, sometimes ones that are a threat to the plants we love. In anticipation of the struggle, there are lots of chemicals that have been created to keep those pests at bay but, unfortunately, they aren’t only harmful to the bugs we hate, they can also be deadly for the insects we ought to be loving.
Plants that are labeled as “pest-resistant” are very dangerous for honeybees and other pollinators and should be avoided. Likewise, chemicals that are meant to kill off mosquitos and plant-destroying pests don’t discriminate, they are dangerous for the good guys, too.
Imagine you are a honeybee, innocently visiting flowers in hopes of finding food, providing essential pollination in the process, and the next thing you know you are drunk and confused and struggling to find your way back to your hive. And if you do find your way home, carrying the poison with you, infesting more of your fellow bees and potentially contributing to the demise of the entire colony.
It’s a dangerous and wild world out there, but especially if your giant counterparts are doing things to thwart your safe existence.
How can you help and think like a bee?
Plant more flowers and less grass. By naturalizing areas of your yard, you can provide critical food and habitat for the bugs that are important to the health of our most beloved fruiting and flowering plants.
Mow your lawn less often in the spring to allow the clover and dandelions and other nourishing plants to flourish. Our Bee City, USA — Rome committee is producing signs this year that will let you wear your weeds with pride, announcing to your neighbors to “Pardon the weeds, we’re feeding the bees.” Watch for details about how you can get your badge of honor.
Reduce your use of herbicides and pesticides that can be harmful to pollinators. Even commonly used Round-Up has been shown to damage the stomach and brain of honey bees, making it impossible for them to continue their important work of pollinating the plants that we revere and ultimately killing them.
A honeybee only produces 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in her lifetime, but it is the collective efforts of her entire colony that produce enough honey to feed themselves and satisfy our desire for their sweet elixir. While your individual efforts might seem small and insignificant, when combined with the efforts of many, we can truly make a difference.
Think like a bee, and do the little things that add up to a better world for us all.