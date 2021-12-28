It’s generally agreed that most people want to leave 2021 in the rear view mirror and look forward to what we hope will be a more healthy, successful and fun 2022.
This is largely because of a pandemic that has changed our lives so much in the last two years. We wish we could leave that all behind and return to a life we took for granted.
But as we throw 2021 in the back of the truck and take it out to the Walker Mountain Landfill, there are a few things we need to throw in there with it. Now these are all petty annoyances, so humor me. I know there are much bigger problems in the word, but for the sake of entertainment let’s assume that these are huge issues we can’t take with us into the new year:
1. When people and businesses use K to spell words that are actually spelled with a C or a Q. For example words like Kwik or Kuts or Kool. It’s not cute. It just looks unprofessional and tacky. I can’t take a business seriously if it does that. The same thing goes for businesses that use a Z instead of an S. If you pluralize something with a Z, you ain’t gettin’ my money.
2. People who refer to themselves as “Ya girl” and “Ya boy.” Does anybody know someone who does this? I think it’s a way for someone to make themselves more familiar to you than they actually are. It’s used a lot when someone wants you to support them. They’ll say “Ya girl is bartending at the so-and-so this weekend. Come see me.” Or “Come see ya boy at (insert car dealership here) and I’ll hook you up with a great trade-in.” Or “Ya boy is the new membership coordinator at Steroid City Fitness. Come sign up today.”
3. People who use the word LIBATIONS instead of drinks. I don’t even know why people still say this but when I hear it, it’s usually an older college professor who wears a cardigan to work everyday and has two cats named after a Shakespeare characters. This guy also peppers his conversations with “methinks.”
4. The term “freakin weekend.” Yes some people still say this. I assume it’s from that R. Kelly song, but I’ve also heard it in a couple other songs. I guess it describes a wild or fun weekend but it’s just played out. People who say “freakin weekend” also say things like “negative, Ghost Rider” when they want to tell you no and when you ask them how they’re doing they say “Just living the dream,” which should also be banned.
5. Dumb TikTok challenges. This will probably never go away but I have to try. Social media “challenges” have been around for a while and usually it’s just a ridiculous dance or activity but TikTok has taken challenges to a whole new level. It’s one thing to copy a little dance routine that millions of people have already done but it’s quite another to destroy property or hurt somebody just for the sake of a short video. It ain’t cute. Here’s a trend: be RESPECTFUL. Have MANNERS. Get a job then make a video of you paying taxes.
6. Adding the word VEGAS to the name of your town or city to make it sound like a crazy, fun place. We’ve all heard of Nashvegas which OK fine. It’s a great, fun city with lots of cool stuff to see and do. I’ll allow it. But it’s when these little small towns think they can spice up their image by adding VEGAS to it that I’m like ... pump your brakes. I know several places that tack on -vegas to the name. For example, lots of people in Cartersville call it C-Vegas. Some people called my tiny college town, Murray, Mur-Vegas. I’ve also heard of Rock-Vegas, P-Vegas and many others. Y’all get a Cititrends and a Chipotle and all of a sudden you’re Vegas.
7. The New Normal. OK we get it, things aren’t the way they used to be. But please stop saying “the new normal.” It’s so overused. There’s got to be something else we can call it.
8. When women refer to themselves as Mama Bear. I know you’re protective of your children and love them but you don’t have to call YOURSELF mama bear all the time and have a decal on your car letting people know you’re mama bear. Women who call themselves mama bear are the ones who say things like “Yesterday at school that teacher had the NERVE to tell Braxlyn and MacKynsleigh that they weren’t allowed to use their phones in class. Well you know mama bear had to go up there and tell that teacher exactly what I think about her.”
Let’s leave all these things in 2021 and jump head-first into a better, brighter 2022.