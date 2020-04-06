As my wife and I sat parked at our favorite barbeque spot, one word kept coming to mind — strange!
We called ahead, then parked, leaving a space between my SUV and the next truck. As the “waitress” came out to ask our name and collect our payment, I looked around and it just felt weird.
Standing 6 feet apart in line at the grocery store, the phone company installer asking for my verbal consent from across the room rather than handing me his tablet to sign his service order, and my daughter’s friends driving through the neighborhood to wish her happy birthday with a parade rather than an in-person party — all relatively strange changes to our daily lives.
As these things become our new normal, even if only somewhat temporarily, it doesn’t take much thought to realize how we should be thankful for the strange.
It’s weird to keep our distance, but people are participating without much need at all to ask or enforce such rules. It’s a bit strange to not shake someone’s hand before or after conducting business. It’s not normal to go so long without a funeral, wedding, birthday party or baby shower.
What I’m thankful for is the voluntary participation of local communities all over the nation and the world to help mankind get through the coronavirus pandemic with as little damage as possible.
I’m thankful for drive through and curbside food service. I’m thankful for the ability to work remotely for the most part and for the fact that my kids still get to interact with their friends and teachers on virtual platforms.
My wife and I are thankful for friends, teachers and parents who love our daughter enough to organize a parade for her birthday. She smiled as much as I’d seen maybe in her entire life when the horns came honking down the street.
In such an odd time in history, I’m thankful for the creative ways schools, churches, businesses and government agencies have found to get information out and stay connected to the communities they serve.
By no means is it easy, but charities, large corporations, small businesses, religious organizations and even performers have temporarily modified the ways they serve, but continue to serve nonetheless.
I’ve seen some of my favorite comedians, athletes, musicians and actors creating content they know their audiences will love. A friend of mine recently started an online Bible study and is offering to give away the reading material, a book he wrote, for free with no strings attached, other than the chance to connect with people and keep doing what he loves.
On social media, I’ve watched world famous guitarists filming lessons for their fans from their homes, and an actor creating an amateur series of videos where he is an anchor presenting only good news.
I’m thankful for teachers like my wife who puts off eating a hot meal several times a week to meet with her class online to check in and say hello. So many educators are now also teaching their own kids while continuing to provide an education to their classes.
I haven’t seen very many actual, real life people annoyed at any of the recent safety measures put in place at stores. I haven’t seen anyone having to yell at one another to encourage participation with social distancing or crowd control. What I have seen is passive participation and a lot of compassion and understanding.
In times like these, that’s what the world needs. In fact ... all the time that’s what the world needs, but especially times like these.
As I said in my last column, we’re all in this together and we’ll make it. It WILL be okay and, if we do the right things now, we’ll all be back together soon enough.
Imagine all the sold out sporting events, crowded restaurants and bars with wonderful food and drink, and all the backlogged birthdays, new babies and marriages to be celebrated — together!
We all have a lot of catching up to do, joking with our coworkers, chatting with our neighbors in the street, shaking hands doing good deeds for one another in public places.
I’m not much of a people person, but even I’ll admit I’ve missed you knuckleheads. Well ... some of you.
For now, let’s all just keep doing what we’re doing. At some point the numbers will peak, the fog will clear, restrictions will ease and it’ll all be normal again.
That’s the way it always happens, and if we all continue to do for one another by doing without one another, and looking out for our neighbors (and ourselves) in the process, life will be wonderful once again. If you look hard enough, life is wonderful already. Just make sure you’re seeing the good that is going on around you.