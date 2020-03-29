Taxes, change and death are three things we can count on life and today's Word on the Street column falls into the category of change.
Change from the front sheet of the old Roman Record tab to the Editorial page of the Sunday Rome News-Tribune.
Talk about pressure!
I feel like I've just graduated and moved up a couple of notches. This is serious stuff now, let's give it a shot.
Modern technology-based communication has created an increasingly impersonal world and I don’t like it one bit. But rather than take on the ornery and often angry persona of my Nana, my dad’s mother, I’m going to lighten up and talk about things and people I LIKE and are important to me in the paragraphs that follow.
By the way, I mean REALLY LIKE, not Facebook like.
When you get right down to it, life is all about the relationships you have developed. That translates to mean real friends you’ve made over the course of a lifetime. Not social media friends.
One of the first really good friends I made as a young adult was a jovial gentleman named Mike Vlahos. Mike gave me my first summer job a way long time ago. I worked summers for him between 1969 and 1978. I missed 1971 and 1975 while doing summer session work in college.
But he put on a full court press to get me back during the summers after I graduated from college and he found me a good full-time day job so I could work nights for him from late May to early August.
That's what I call a real friend. I'm going to take some of the credit because I suspect I did good enough work that he wanted back year after year.
It was a seven-night-a-week job for a 19U baseball league.
My primary responsibility was to get results from our games in to the Washington Post every night, and make sure the endless number of stats were updated and available to the pro scouts on a daily basis.
That job introduced me to folks like former Brave Milt Thompson and longtime San Diego and San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, among others. Both played in the league and we connected in Atlanta occasionally over the years.
Since becoming a full-time reporter in November of 1978, I’ve had a chance to meet so many interesting people and am actually able to call them friends.
Again, not the Facebook variety.
As a reporter I probably should not have gotten as “friendly” with some of them, but I don’t believe the relationships would have clouded my ability to take them to task in a story if I had to.
Fortunately that has rarely happened.
I think of people like the late City Commission Chairman Buddy Mitchell who helped me get to know the power players in this town 36 years ago.
I'll never forget Buddy telling me right off the bat that the No. 1 person in Rome that I didn't want to have mad at me -- he used slightly different words -- was Frank Barron.
Fortunately, today, I can include Frank Barron on my list of friends.
The late Ted Touchstone is another person that I owe a debt that can never be repaid.
I have always loved the outdoors and became friends with Ted when Georgia started the effort to reintroduce golden eagles atop Pigeon Mountain more than 30 years ago.
That resulted in an incredible friendship that evolved to the point where I considered him a brother. Even though Ted was a bit of a maverick among the Department of Natural Resources folks, that friendship led to many others in the agency -- including recently retired Region Supervisor Chuck Waters and the retired commissioner of DNR Noel Holcomb.
Suffice to say there are scores of others.
Virtually every professional friendship I’ve ever cultivated came at the expense of one thing. Time.
It was spent in the old-fashioned way. You'd be sitting across the desk, swilling down a cup of coffee spending face-to-face time. I got to know them and they got to know me.
Folks like U.S. District Court Judge Harold L. Murphy, former U.S. Congressmen Buddy Darden and Phil Gingrey.
I don’t think you can do that simply by texting or emailing with someone, and I know it doesn't happen on social media.
This whole COVID-19 situation is going to pass sometime. When it does, take some time to invest in a relationship over a cup of coffee.
It will benefit you in more ways than you could ever imagine.