I am often asked, “Did all those things you write about happen to you?”
Yes, the things in my book happened to me growing up and while serving with the Rome Police Department. I tried to write about the good memories not the bad ones. One lady, when I said yes they happened, said “You must have been into everything.” But I can honestly say, I never was in any kind of trouble at home, at school or with the law.
I have, down though the years, subscribed to a magazine called The Writers Digest. There are some very interesting articles in it. You can get some really good hints to help you.
One thing that has stuck with me down though the years was in an article written by a well known author in his day: “Know what you want to say before saying it.” I remember a quote by another author who said, “It’s not what you say, but the way you say it.”
There was another quote by a famous author who said, “There is a story in your life every day. If you took the time to look around you as the day passed, you could find some thing that happened that you could write about.”
Let me give you an example of that: Several years ago, I was at the West Rome Walmart. At the time, I was having trouble with my knees so I had to go up front and sit down on the bench while my wife did the shopping. This was before my chiropractor got my knees going again.
I sat down on the bench in front of the store where another fellow sat. “Old knees got you?” he asked, as I sat down on the bench. “Yes,” I said. “Don’t take much to get them.”
He drew a deep breath and he began to tell me about his aches and pains. I looked to see if my wife had made it to the checkout counter. Nowhere in sight.
He told me how the doctors did knee surgery on him, and how it was worse than before they did the operation. He said a few choice words about the doctor that I will not repeat. He rambled on about what they should have done but didn’t. I kept stretching my neck out to where I could see around him — no wife at the checkout.
He grew silent for a few minutes and I drew a sigh of relief. Short lived, for he started in again. This time he told me about how his wife had got the same kind of surgery and how she got around like she was 16 again. He was rambling on, using those choice words that I didn’t care to hear.
He was still carrying on when I looked up and saw a young man in a wheelchair come though the door. My attention was on the wheelchair, so his rambling faded into the background.
The young man in the wheelchair looked to be in his early 20s. He had a blanket draped across his lap. I could see that he had no legs. “Look,” I said pointing to the young man in the wheelchair. He quit talking and I looked at him. He had a puzzled look on his face. “You see what I see?” I asked. A puzzled look was on his face. “A man in a wheelchair,” he said. “So what?”
“Think,” I said looking him straight in the face, “how fortunate you are. You got legs that ache; he has none.”
I had all of him that I could take; I got up, looking for my wife. I spotted her in the checkout line and started toward her. I turned and looked back at the young man in the wheelchair.
He had his back toward me and I read the sign on the back of his wheelchair. Sometimes we forget just how fortunate we are. Here was a fellow who was complaining about his legs aching and here was a young fellow who had no legs with a smile on his face.
I watched as the young fellow in the wheelchair passed though the door going outside.
Again I read the sign on the wheelchair: “An American Veteran.”
If we would stop and look around we could find some one who is in worse shape than we are and be thankful for what we have.