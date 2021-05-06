A couple of weeks ago, the Christian church celebrated Good Shepherd Sunday. It is marked with the reading of the Gospel text of the Good Shepherd, typically from John 10. It’s an image many are familiar with from Psalm 23, as well. It celebrates the gift of Jesus as the Good Shepherd in our lives.
My father was a tank gunner in the Army and my family lived around the U.S. and Germany for his work. While he was assigned at Fort Hood, Texas, there was one of the clearest demonstration of what a good shepherd looked like.
The tanks were live-fired on ranges that doubled as cattle and sheep pastures. When the Army headed out to the range, the farmers were notified and the livestock was cleared to safety. On one particular day, the tanks rolled over the terrain to encounter a sheep farmer. He stopped the tanks and asked for them to wait a bit. One of his sheep had gotten into a ditch and needed rescuing.
The shepherd stood on the side of the ditch, about 6 feet above the wayward sheep. It was a gentle slope in and out of the ditch. In fact, the sheep had walked to the bottom of the ditch on its’ own steam. The shepherd called to the sheep. And, here’s the truth: the lone sheep in the bottom of the ditch jumped straight up and down, bleating repeatedly. This went on for a bit. The sheep knew the shepherd’s voice. It took, however, the shepherd walking to the bottom of the ditch and leading the sheep up the grade to the rest of the flock.
My father came home to tell that story at our family dinner table. I was in middle school at the time and it has struck me as the story of the Good Shepherd in modern times. Over and over again, not only did the shepherd have to call out to get the sheep to look up, he also had to head down and meet the sheep in the ditch to lead it to safety.
The reality is sometimes what we need is to hear the voice, but other times, we absolutely need someone to walk along side of us and walk us out of the bottom of the ditches we have found ourselves sitting.
Jeremiah 23:4 reads “I will place shepherds over them who will tend them, and they will no longer be afraid or be dismayed, nor shall any be missing, says the Lord.” God promised a Good Shepherd, in the person of Jesus.
It seems to me, also, that there are good shepherds among us. Those who lead with thoughtfulness. Those who help the lost and those who are overlooked. Those with quiet and diligent integrity, who are willing to walk with others. I find them to be up to the very work of the kingdom of God.
Be on the lookout for those leading with strong and steady voices in our community. It is the kind of Gospel work we are all called to live daily.