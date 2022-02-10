When we talk about our families we are generally speaking about our kin — parents, children, aunts, cousins, etc. — but many of us have other family members as well. I’m speaking, of course, of our beloved pets.
Many of us have them and we love them and treat them as if they were kin. They return the sentiment with their affection and loyalty.
Our pets give us companionship and can help us combat loneliness. A pet often is the only company a senior has. They seem to sense when we are hurting and try to comfort us. They have that uncanny ability to know when we need some love and are there to provide it to us.
I don’t know if there is any academic research on the subject, but the bond between a child and their pet is uncanny. They can truly be best friends and give each other the love and attention they need.
Our pets seem to know it is a child and are typically much more forgiving of behaviors from a child than from an adult. If a child does something to their pet that inadvertently causes the pet discomfort, the pet frequently reacts in a far milder way than had an adult done the same thing.
The pandemic has caused many of us to have significantly reduced levels of human contact. Loneliness and isolation have certainly be a problem for many people. Our pets have been there to give us a little of extra attention. They have helped many people cope with lack of human interaction. They have been a kind of mental health “professional”.
As with our human family members, when our pets get sick, we want to do everything in our power to make them feel better. Of course, they can’t talk to us about how they are feeling or if they are in pain, so we have to interpret their actions, or inactions, and try to figure it out for ourselves. When we determine they are ill or injured we want to make sure they have the care they need and get them to the vet.
Going to the vet can be traumatic for our furry friends. They seem to know where they are going. They probably remember it as the place where they received their shots, which no pet or human enjoys.
When we get to the vet we often face an additional challenge — the bill. Although vet insurance does exist, it is expensive and doesn’t cover a great deal. In addition, most vets want their payment up front rather than simply billing us.
Too often people are forced to make excruciating choices. It is our instinct to do whatever is needed to see that a friend gets the best possible medical care they can, just as we would do for any other family member. That decision is sometimes complicated by financial realities. We will usually do everything possible to take care of our pets. Sometimes the vet is able to give us several options and we are able to find one that we can make work. Unfortunately, on occasion, very painful decisions have to be made.
Eventually, no matter how much we have loved and spoiled our pets, we lose them. It is often just as painful as losing a human family member. We grieve just as much for them as we would for any other family member. Their memories stay with us just as the memories of other family members.
If you are thinking of adding a four-legged member to your family, may I offer several pieces of advice. First, make sure you are able to give it the care it needs. That includes not just the food and shelter but also the love and attention it deserves, as it will surely give that to you.
The second is, rather than going to a pet store, go to the local shelter. There are too many animals there that need a loving home. You can surely find one that will fit your household. Everyone wins this way. You get a new friend, and a deserving animal gets a loving home.
If you are in Floyd County, PAWS has plenty of animals that are waiting to get a loving home. Give them one.