“Just look around. Today’s young people have no morals, manners, direction or appreciation for things that have always been valued.” I hear that a lot.
Many will tell you how disgusted they are with today’s youth. Typically, such comes from one who has invested nothing into the youth of today. And usually, the person behind this opinion is one that most of us desire to be like someday in no way whatsoever.
My perspective on today’s youth is different from the opinions of many who freely offer their input on the “failings” of today’s youth to anyone who will listen. Especially after what our family experienced this past week.
Last Wednesday, my wife and I were having a discussion about summer projects at our church. As we were talking, my wife received a call from our son’s teacher. Sam enjoys school about as much as I enjoy listening to Florida Georgia Line (or is it Georgia Florida line?). Not that we don’t have an excellent school and teachers, because we believe it (and they) are among the best that exist. But school gets in the way of baseball (and Legos and MLB The Show on PS5), and Sam would much rather be playing baseball or PlayStation than reading and figuring out where a decimal point goes.
However, last week was to be a good school week. All of the folks at the State Department of Education had been satisfied by receiving the results to the beloved standardized tests, so with those tests in the books, the remaining few days of school were about catching up on work that hadn’t been completed, signing yearbooks and preparing for Field Day! So, last week was a week Sam could really get into!
Back to the phone call from Sam’s teacher. Within seconds of my wife saying, “hello”, I knew something was up. Kristen uttered, “we are on our way, ”and we were. As we walked out the door, Kristen informed me that Sam had fallen during Field Day and broken his arm.
Upon arrival at school, we were met by a host of teachers, waving us to the spot where Sam was lying on the ground. We then learned that Sam not only broke his arm but sustained a compound fracture. While we tell our kids, “Go big or go home!” maybe not in this instance. We got out of the car, walked toward Sam, and noticed an ambulance pulling up to the scene.
The EMTs transported Sam to the hospital, he had surgery, stayed overnight in the hospital and is now a week into recovery, doing really well.
But back to the crazy kids in this world.
As soon as the ambulance left the school, what did his fellow students do? They immediately went to work, collecting things to give him to let him know they cared about him! Some gave candy they had purchased from concessions at Field Day. Others gave leftover “change” so they could present Sam with a stash of cash. One student donated a scooter, another donated a set of corn hole boards they had won as gifts at Field Day.
These future menaces to society made bracelets, compiled a book of handwritten notes and started a group chat that included Sam, so they could keep up with his surgery and recovery. These 5th grade students did all of this completely on their own-they did what they could to help Sam feel better.
What do I think about today’s kids?
I think they are already changing our world. Because last week, we watched kids become Jesus to our son.