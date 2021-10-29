The winningest weekend I’ve experienced in a really long time began last Friday. It started out beautifully with bright sunshine and chilly to cool air. Our oldest son, daughter-in-law, and precious granddaughter, along with a good friend and his daughter, had come to camp at Evelyn’s Eden to celebrate Heath and Kelly’s 18th wedding anniversary.
A little later after they arrived, Bill and I drove over to see them and eat some great kabobs, but later, we barely made it back home alive. The primitive road over to the site was suffering the effects of a big rainstorm from the night before and was a wee bit slick. On the way back out, I hit a treacherous spot and the car started to slide. I immediately stopped. If I had tried to keep going, more than likely my little Jasmine, the Subaru, would have tumbled down an embankment.
I kind of freaked out and was actually yelling at anyone who could hear me. Bill was in the car trying to calm me down and Heath was running up to the car telling me to calm down. It’s hard to calm me down when I’m in a “freaking out” mode. I got out of the car and Heath got in, backed it slowly to a safe place, and drove us out of a dilemma. All was good.
The next afternoon, we drove to our middle son and daughter-law’s home in Rydal. I have very bossy kids. My eyesight hasn’t been great for a while because of cataracts. Getting old is not for sissies. Our oldest granddaughter was performing in a band competition for her high school and I was determined to see her. It had been over two years since I had watched her in anything and this was unacceptable to me.
According to our kids, it was not acceptable for me to drive because of my vision. Hayden volunteered to drive Bill and me, and to be honest, I was relieved. River’s band was performing a little before 8 p.m. and despite some traffic and road work (Isn’t there always road work in Atlanta?) we were in Warner-Robins where the competition was in plenty of time.
I took one look at the crowded stadium and my heart kind of sank. Our son-in-law got us seats up pretty high and I worried about Bill and, let’s be honest, me climbing all those narrow steps. I’m not as steady on my feet and I really didn’t want to take a nose-dive into the audience. I didn’t want Bill to hurt his leg and back even more. Well, we conquered that concrete mountain and Will had stadium seats for us. Bless his heart.
We were as comfortable as possible under the circumstances, and I got to see my beautiful granddaughter do her killer “Matrix” move using cymbals as she bends backwards with her head almost touching the ground. That move is just amazing to me. I was so proud of her. She is her mother’s daughter, just full of so much talent, strength, and beauty.
After we got back to their home, we immediately put on the Braves baseball game. They were ahead 1-0 in the second inning. I have to be honest, lately baseball has not been anywhere near as exciting as it used to be. I was a huge Braves fan when it was known as “America’s Team,” when Ted Turner was in charge. He started TBS and people could watch the games all over the United States. I liked baseball when I recognized all the players for years.
Dale Murphy, Mark Lemke, Sid Bream (remember his lumbering around the bases on bad knees to score?), David Justice, Chipper Jones (the epitome of a true baseball player), pitchers Maddux, Glavine, and Smoltz, and the greatest Braves player of all time, Hank Aaron. I shed some tears when he passed away.
By now, just about everyone knows the Braves won the NLCS against the Dodgers and are playing the Astros in the World Series this year. They haven’t played in the World Series since 1999 and their only World Series win as the Atlanta Braves was in 1995. I think a championship win would be so much sweeter this time.
I don’t know what the outcome will be for this year’s World Series. I hope the Braves win because to me they are still America’s team and my favorite; so that has been the winningest weekend for me – I didn’t turn over the Subaru, we made it to Warner-Robins to watch our granddaughter perform, and the Braves advanced to the World Series.
You can’t ask for much more than that.