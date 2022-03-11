Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
As I remember, it started on a Friday afternoon as school was letting out. We were informed that Monday was Teachers Day and that we were supposed to bring them a flower.
School was let out for the week end and everyone hurried home so they could get outside and play. I remember walking home with that flower on my mind. I had no flower, nor money to buy one.
A thousand thoughts must have run though my mind trying to think of a way to get a flower. I could think only of one woman in the neighborhood that had flowers. She didn’t like me and when I got in her yard she threatened me with the police. I got home and changed clothes and went outside. In those days poor boys had clothes that they wore to school and clothes they played in.
I went outside and sat on the door steps trying to think who had flowers in the neighborhood beside the woman who didn’t like me. I could see the flowers in her backyard running all the way out to the railroad tracks. I got up and started up the street to see if she would give me a flower. I got to the edge of the yard but turned and went back to my porch and sat down on the steps again.
On one side of the trail that led to the outhouse and the railroad she had flowers; on the other side was weeds and tall grass. I remember thinking maybe she would let me cut the grass for a flower. I got up and started back up to the woman’s house. I looked at the grass knowing it would take me a week to cut all that grass.
In those days there were no lawnmowers except the push kind. Looking back I know now that there was no way that a small boy could take one of those old time push mowers and cut the grass that was there. But I would have tried if she would have given me a flower.
I started up the steps to knock on the door when she shoved the door open, “What do you mean coming up on my porch,” she yelled at me. I was on the top step but when she yelled at me, I turned and fell down them, hitting the ground. I got up; my elbow on my right arm was bleeding.
She let out a laugh that scared me into thinking she was coming at me. I began to back up, trying to tell her what I wanted. “You!” she shouted. “If you ever come up on my porch again. ...” She picked up a broom and started toward me. She stopped and said, “I will go now and call the police to you.” She turned and went back inside and I went back and sat down on the steps of my house.
My arm was bleeding so I went inside and cleaned it off. I told my mother that I had fell. After a good wash off with alcohol and painting with iodine, I was ready to go hunting for a flower.
I remembered that a lady who lived down on the railroad tracks had some flowers every year. I hadn’t been down there in quite awhile. I headed down Excelsior Street for the railroad. When I got close to the house, something was wrong.
The grass had grow up where the flowers used to be. The door to the house was open. The lady had a son who could draw anything he wanted to. He had a shop behind the house but it was empty. He had drawn me a picture of a cowboy on a white horse that I kept until I went into the Army. While I was in the Army it was stolen from my room by a girl who lived next door.
I started back home with a letdown feeling. I couldn’t imagine where I was going to get a flower. I met a boy on the railroad that I went to school with and asked him what had happened to the lady that had lived in the house. He told me that she had passed away. Her son had moved away when his mother died.
I went back home and sat down on the steps to where I could see the beautiful flowers in the lady’s yard across the street. I was called into the house for supper. My mother kept looking at me in a way that was different.
“Burt,” she said, “what is wrong with you?”
“Nothing is wrong,” I answered.
“There is something wrong with you and I want to know what it is,” she replied.
I told her about it being Teacher Day at school on Monday. We were suppose to bring a flower to the teacher. I had been trying to find a flower but had no luck.
“I am sure the teacher will understand if you don’t have a flower. Now go get ready for bed and don’t worry about it. Things have a way of happening for the best,” my mother told me. ...