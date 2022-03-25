Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
I had been on the Rome Police Department for a few years when, one day, I was in Avery Drug Store on the corner of Turner McCall and North Fifth Avenue. I was having a cup of coffee with the owner, who was a good friend of mine. I was sitting behind the counter talking with Leon when two women came over to the counter.
I couldn’t believe my eyes, for there stood the woman who treated me so mean when I lived in West Rome as a kid. She looked at me and smiled. I knew she didn’t know who I was.
“Leon, who is your friend,” she asked.
“This,” Leon said, “is my best buddy.”
“Do I know you,” she asked.
I gave her one of my best smiles and said “I am that Adcock boy you chased out of your yard when I lived on Armstrong Street in West Rome.”
Her face fell and she said, “That boy who wore overalls and had a funny haircut?”
“Yes,” I said. “That little skinny boy who wore overalls and had what was called a bowl haircut back then.”
I watched her face and saw the disbelief in it. I again gave her one of my biggest smiles, just to see what would happen. She didn’t say a word. She just turned and went over to the counter, picking up a bar of candy as she went. The other woman went over to her and she said something I couldn’t hear. They then went out the door, never looking back.
I must have had a smile from ear to ear, seeing the look on her face.
You would have thought that the White Flower incident was over and forgotten, but there is one more thing that I must write about before it just becomes a good memory.
That day, I was headed out Shorter Avenue and had stopped the patrol car at Shorter and Horseleg Creek Road at the red light. Back then we had numbers on the department that we were called by. My number was 011.
“011, catch an accident on the lot of the Alto Shopping Center,” Dispatch called.
“Ten Four,” I said, logging the call and time down on my worksheet.
I know it hadn’t taken me more than a few minutes to get there. I saw the back end of the car and saw a lady standing there looking at it. I logged out and, picking up my clipboard, I walked over to the car. It was a new Cadillac and someone had done one heck of a job tearing the fender and the trunk off of it.
I didn’t have a chance to speak before she said, “Did you have to stop off for coffee and doughnuts before you got here?”
I looked down at my worksheet. From the time I received the call and checked out it had been three minutes. I remember that it hit a sore spot and I turned to answer but stopped dead in my tracks. I looked at the woman and a memory came back to me. It said, “It is a weed, a dirty old weed.”
I asked for her driving license and began the report. The name on the license matched the little snob that we had in school. She was so much a snob that, even being married, she had kept her last name on her license. I finished the report, not saying much, and told her when she could pick up a copy. Then I started to get back in the car.
“Hey, you can’t leave,” she said.
“I have the information for my report. There is nothing else for me to do,” I said.
“What about my car? You can’t leave me here like this. Look at the shape it is in. I cannot drive it looking like that,” she said.
I had never got close enough for her to see my nametag. I went over to where she stood at the back of the car. I made sure she could see my name. A funny look came on her face. She looked as she was about to cry.
I have never hurt anyone and made them cry in my life. I didn’t intend to start with her, no matter what she had done to me. I explained that I would call her a wrecker and she could tell them where to take it. She calmed down and said her husband was on the way, could I get the wrecker and he would be here by the it got here.
I let what happen to me as a kid disappear into the background. I did what I could to help her. The wrecker came and she told him to take it to the Cadillac place. Her husband pulled in as the wrecker was leaving. I knew her husband and we talked for a few minutes and I started back to the car.
Then did I get a surprise — for just as I opened the door, she said, “You are that Adcock boy who was in my room in school at Elm Street”.
I smiled and said, “The one wearing the overalls with a bowl haircut and carrying a white weed in his hand.”
I got into the patrol car and pulled off, leaving her with her mouth open and a funny look on her face. I remember saying, “That was a rip, a dirty old rip” that someone left her in her new Cadillac.