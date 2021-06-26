Every now and then something will happen to make me realize that time and technology are racing past me. That’s happened a couple of times in the last week.
As someone who has covered the news in Rome and Floyd County for 38 years, I often long for the good ol’ days when technology and social media did not convert the 24-hour news cycle into an instantaneous news cycle.
Let’s commence our journey through almost four decades of covering the news with election coverage.
Back in those days, the mid ’80s, I was the news director over at WRGA and Q-102 radio. Management, long before I arrived, had put together volunteers from the Telephone Pioneers who would go out to each precinct and watch as those old voting machines were shut down after the last person had cast their vote.
The poll workers would then go to the back side of the machine, flip a lever and poof, there was the number of votes that had been cast for each person in each race. The volunteers would write them down, add them up and call in the results to the news desk.
I’m sure the Rome News-Tribune had a similar group of volunteers.
Everyone would be huddled around the radio on election night and, depending how long the lines were at 7 p.m., we’d have the results generally by 8 or 8:30 p.m. If a race was really close, it might take a little longer to get the absentee ballots counted.
Not anymore!
Technology advanced we got those ballots that were fed through an electronic reader. I remember once — when the elections office was in the old Coca-Cola building where the Joint Law Enforcement Building now stands — when it took a lot longer because it was hot and muggy and humidity was messing with the paper ballots.
Now we’ve got all of this newfangled electronic technology and it takes until 2 o’clock in the morning, or later.
Is that progress? Seems like this past election we went back to individual paper ballots again, so there was some sort of accountability in the event the electronics fouled up.
What goes around, comes around, I guess. I wonder what happened to those old machines the Telephone Pioneers pulled numbers off of?
Shifting gears a bit, along comes the Library Channel and televised coverage of the city and county commission meetings.
Worst thing that ever happened, until social media came along.
Back when I first came to Rome, the late Buddy Mitchell was chairman of the City Commission. The man knew how to run a meeting! The commission would hold its caucus an hour and half before the regular meeting would start and if there was any disagreement between commissioners, they would air it out in caucus.
When it was time to go upstairs to the commission chambers, Clerk Branson Gayler would announce the item on the agenda, Mitchell would ask for a motion, any discussion and then take a vote.
There was RARELY any kind of prolonged debate over an issue. Sure, there was discussion during public hearings. After all, it’s called a public hearing. But there was rarely any protracted debate between commissioners on any given issue.
That’s sure not been the case since TV showed up.
I remember one night when Diane Wagner from the paper and I, still at the radio station, were the ONLY ones in the chambers other than the commissioners.
One particular commissioner, I’ll not name him, got whoever the chairman was at that time to recognize him and started off by saying, “I want to tell all of you” ...
There was no one in the room!! Somewhat facetiously, I leaned over to look under the media table to see if anyone was hiding. I thought Clerk Joe Smith was going to lose it.
The commissioner was preaching to the cameras.
I wonder how many people watch the Library Channel on Monday nights?
Please don’t get me wrong here. Discussion and debate are fine and they can be important. My point is that government meetings are business meetings, they are not campaign rallies.
Or least they didn’t use to be.
As an aside, I really don’t think that televising, or live social media, is necessarily bad. I do, however, believe that anyone interested enough in what’s going on at a government meeting ought to show up for the meeting, and take the opportunity to ask questions to public officials face-to-face after the meeting is over.
It’s important for people to realize that our governments operate openly. Every city and county committee meeting is open to the public. Every city and county caucus session is open to the public. Every commission meeting is open to the public.
I suspect there are going to be some issues coming up over the course of the next couple of weeks that will pique folks’ interest.
It wouldn’t hurt for those who are interested in what’s going on in our town to actually come out to a local government meeting. See and hear what’s going on first hand. Don’t rely on the commentary in your Facebook and Twitter feeds to understand the truth and reality of what’s happening.
But if you’re coming to a City Commission meeting, you might want to have a sleeping bag nearby.