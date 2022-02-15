In honor of Valentine’s Day yesterday, I decided to write about LOVE. But not your grand, high falutin romantic love. No, I wanted to write about your everyday affection for things.
And since I write about Rome and Floyd County and the people and places I observe on a regular basis, I decided to come up with a list of things we as a community love. Some of these I’m including myself on, and some of them I’m not taking ownership of at all. And some of the things are pretty universal, but for the sake of this column let’s just say these are all local.
Here are some of the things Rome residents LOVE:
1. Gatlinburg. Y’all love going up there and living the “mountain life” for a weekend.
2. Mexican restaurants. I have never seen some people who love going to Mexican restaurants more than Rome residents. If it has something called the “Speedy Gonazales” on the menu, y’all are there. And who can say no to dollar taco night?
3. PCB. Rome folks can’t get enough of PCB. From Pineapple Willy’s to Margaritaville to Shuckums and from Pier Park to The Summit. You would think there’s no other beach on earth but Panama.
4. Ignoring basic traffic laws. It’s like turn signals were never introduced to Floyd County, because some folks have no clue that they exist or how they work. And the same goes for turn lanes. It seems like there are some Rome drivers who just can’t grasp the concept of a turn lane or how it is properly used.
5. Bojangles. My friend who moved here recently said she’s never seen a town that loves Bojangles so much. This is one that I take full responsibility for, because I could eat Bojangles gravy biscuits and seasoned French fries all day long. This is also true for Chick Fil A.
6. Car washes. Again, guilty as charged. I contribute to this community’s affinity for car washes because I love nothing more than a clean car. How many car washes are we gonna have in town before it’ll be enough? One on every street?
7. Doodles. These are the hybrid dogs that are very trendy right now. Everybody’s got a doodle of some sort. There’s sheepadoodles, labradoodles, goldendoodles, Bernedoodles, Aussiedoodles, there’s even Schnoodles, which is a schnauzer mixed with a poodle. And tons of Rome families have these dogs. It seems we’re a doodle community. Spay and neuter your pets.
8. Law enforcement. There’s one thing I’ve noticed about Rome and Floyd County. By and large people are very supportive and grateful for our law enforcement community and the work they do. Do you know there are restaurants and stores that just donate food and goodies to law enforcement and first responders? That’s really nice of them.
9. Snow-covered decks. Y’all ever notice how as soon as the forecast calls for snow, Rome folks apparently run to the back window, camera in hand, waiting for the first flurry to hit their deck so they can take a picture and post it to social media? Now of course it’s usually not actual snow, just frost or a very light dusting, but it doesn’t matter. They just can’t wait to post that photo of a few flakes on their back deck and proclaim “It’s snowing in Armuchee” or “It’s snowing in Silver Creek” or “It’s snowing in downtown Rome.”
10. Beating” the church crowd. Don’t we love trying to get to restaurants early on Sunday to “beat the church crowd?” ‘Cause nobody wants to get there after a big church group orders and then you have to wait forever for your food. To be fair, this could work for every community.
11. Supporting charitable causes. One thing that makes me very proud to be a Rome resident is that our community really steps up when it’s time to give to various nonprofits and charitable causes. It’s always great to see such overwhelming support whenever help is asked for.
12. Being connected to big news. Ever notice, when something big happens, how folks love to somehow connect to the people or places involved? If you say there was a fire on a particular street, someone will immediately say “I used to live 4 houses down from there when I was younger.” Or if the big news is about a person, there’s always someone who has to say “She worked with my mom at the hospital years ago” or “We JUST saw him two days ago at Outback eating with his family.” It’s almost as if we need to find some way to be part of that big news. And if someone doesn’t know the person the story’s about, it’s required that you connect those people together by saying “yes you do know him. Remember Jessica’s half sister that used to cut hair? Well it’s her ex boyfriend. He was on drugs real bad a couple years ago.”
13. Ginkgos. As a community we LOVE our downtown ginkgo trees. We love them and we’re proud of them. Those are the ones that turn a bright yellow in the fall. Well, they’ve come to be sort of a spectacle at that time of the year and as Romans we embrace this and share it. We take hundreds of photos and post them to social media, letting the world know OUR ginkgos are turning.
What are some other things Romans and Floyd Countians love? Let me know your suggestions.