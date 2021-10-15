I knew they were coming. The house was neatened. Sheets and bed clothes were washed and changed. Furniture was dusted and polished and floors and rugs were vacuumed. Even some windows were cleaned. Well, the ones over the kitchen sink. Sinks in a kitchen should always have a window or two in front of it in order to see all the flora and fauna outside. I love watching all the birds, bees, and butterflies.
This past Saturday, 14 human beings of all shapes and sizes invaded our home. The life in our home just grew with each group and it finally almost burst its seams. Everyone was talking at once and with my limited hearing, I just caught snatches of conversation like, “Terrible traffic in Atlanta. What else is new?” “What are we eating.” “Did you record the game?” ”I love my new car. Come see it!”
Everyone claimed rooms and started bringing in luggage and various and sundry other things from dog bowls to kid toys to food. If you haven’t already guessed it, our family, our grown children with their spouses and children, had invaded their childhood home and it was as if this old house breathed a sigh of relief and contentment. It was full again with five of the six original people who made what started out as a tenant house and evolved into a rambling old country home with a mama and daddy and four kids — one girl and three boys. The youngest was absent, having recently moved to New York.
It wasn’t a big old modern suburban home. I always said it was eclectic. When my husband and I married, we bought a little tenant house from Bill’s mother. It was little with two bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen. No, it did not have running water or a bathroom. We lived with Bill’s mother at the “big house” while our little house was being renovated with an addition of a bathroom and laundry room. We also added a cute little redwood porch with a porch swing. I loved that porch.
We had many a glorious time at our little house. It was inviting and lots of our friends would meet with us after we tubed down the Coosawattee River in the summer. As life happens, we eventually outgrew our little tenant house and my husband designed and actually built the addition to the little tenant house pretty much by himself. It was quite a transition, and for many years was never quite finished. The addition had two stories (two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs) and a kitchen and living room downstairs. The little house was turned into bedrooms and a bathroom.
Through the years, the house took on all kinds of “looks,” with Hayden’s “room bed,” the “door to nowhere,” the temporary “sun shower” and the treacherous stairs. It had a balcony where, I learned, the boys and their cousins jumped from the top onto our couches below. I never knew until they were grown exactly what happened to our couches as the bottoms fell out.
I worried about the house and the kids’ childhoods. This is the thing: our four love to get together and talk about how great their childhoods were. They loved the adventures of jumping hay bales and running though the woods looking for wood nymphs and fairies. Our daughter and her friend swore they were chased by some white animal one day when they were exploring in the woods. From the looks of their faces, something chased them.
Our kids loved to put on shows for us during the holidays. They would write the plays with music and costume changes. I don’t think they realized what joy they brought me to see them work together. They are all grown, in their 40s, with one still in his 30s. This past weekend was the first time since Christmas 2019 that we were all together spending the night in this “Old Homeplace.” The pandemic made it a lonely place and I believe the essence of this house needed its humans back.
We sat on various couches and chairs and watched Georgia take on Auburn. They did well and there was a lot of whooping and hollering and high fiving. And then, of all things, Texas A&M beat Alabama!! We whooped and hollered at that game almost as much as the Georgia game. We ate all kinds of cheese dip, pinwheels, veggie trays and other football-watching food.
I loved all the noise — the sounds of life, of children’s laughter, guitars, and music, Heather’s distinct laugh, other sounds of awakening in this big, old house we haven’t heard in way too long. What a truly sweet invasion this has been.