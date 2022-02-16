Wowza. I am writing this the day after that little get together in Los Angeles they call the Super Bowl. UGA won in the (uh, sorry, I mean The Rams!) final moments of a game that the wife and I enjoyed very much.
I wrote “wowza” because of the heat my Facebook is generating due to the choices made concerning the half time show. Very sharp words appear to be divided by age grouping rather than race, surprisingly enough.
For those of you who tuned out, the organizers of the half time show decided to pay homage to West Coast rap and hip-hop. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blidge, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem were the headliners. They performed a medley and/or montage of some of their most well known hits.
There was a small band onstage featuring musicians from the LA scene, and there were hundreds of dancers surrounding a fairly simple set. Unlike many previous Super Bowl shows, the set was designed to present itself to the television cameras and tough luck for the half of the audience who sat behind the set. Huge digital screens may have augmented the experience, but I was not there, so I am only guessing.
Some quotes, many from musicians, concerning the performance(s): “I thought Super Bowl halftime shows were supposed to have music in them…”; “I turned the sound off…”;”Nooooo…”; “I just can’t handle all the screaming…”
And from the other side of the aisle: “Deep bow to these legends who deserved every second of the whole world’s eyes…”; “They did such a great job…”; “…they did amazing…”.
My favorite: “…I may have thrown out my back, but it was worth it for that halftime show.”
I shall not enter a treatise on the history of rap or hip-hop, nor opine on West Coast versus Atlanta styles of said genres. However, it must be said that there is a fair amount of writing today that points out that the Atlanta Super Bowl half time organizers missed a golden opportunity to showcase southern superstars OutKast, Ludacris, T.I., and more. That year the bookers presented the world with Maroon Five, and this performance has been ranked consistently at the bottom of all Super Bowl acts.
Who reigns supreme in this respect? Prince, who performed “Purple Rain” in the actual rain and never blinked. Seek the performance out on YouTube.
But back to the subject of today’s Ted Talk.
How we personally define music is based on a thousand points of information. Yes, race is one of them, but education levels, place of birth, place of residence, parental influences, and many more create indicators for musical preference.
I’ve written in these pages about my own parents, who were brought up in the Big Band era, and their challenges with the music of the Beatles. I’ve never been crazy about the Seattle Grunge era. Nirvana never made my listening list. It’s too noisy for me, yet sublime rock for others.
When rap music came along I was challenged, for two reasons: the lack of vocal melody (I mean, that was why they called it “rap” — get it?) and the early use of sampling (taking music already composed and using clips as a musical basis for one’s own hip-hop piece). Early on, critics called it stealing, but now a sophisticated system is in place and sampled music is compensated, as it should be.
I came around when I changed my listening approach and personally adopted an “urban poets” approach.
Now honestly, some of that poetry doesn’t amuse me, particularly when it comes to the denigration of women and an overemphasis on the pursuit of possessions (see under “bling”).
However, even with the aforementioned flaws (in my ears), there is a profound truth that permeates rap and hip-hop music, and it must be recognized, addressed and, yes, admired. Like all important music, rap and hip-hop provide a window into a time and places. It is not a shy art form, for sure.
Now, as for not being music, this genre (and its varied sub-genres) possesses one of the most fundamental aspects of all music: rhythm. Whether from Washington Heights in NYC, south Fulton County or Compton, rhythm permeates this musical and poetic world.
The rhythm can come from an 808 drum machine or the lips, teeth and tongue of a solo artist. A turntable became a performing instrument and created an iconic tonal palette. No matter its origin, creative rhythm is most definitely there.
Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known by his many fans as Questlove, is the musical director of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This brilliant musician, arranger, and now Academy Award nominated documentarian is a profound spokesman for American Black Music, and if any of my readers are stirred further, I urge you to check this gentleman out.
The heat continues. Sides are drawn. No matter the choice of next year’s Super Bowl entertainment, the interwebs will light up again the following day.
I wish you great listening.