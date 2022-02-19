Some years ago, at a powwow, a Cherokee gentleman of my acquaintance came in with a couple buckets of strawberries. His intent was for the berries to last for some time.
Unfortunately for him, he set the buckets down in front of several Native women and left them unattended. When he returned, the women gave him back his buckets, empty. The women had eaten all of the strawberries. This led to some general laughter among the assembled Indians because most of them knew the Cherokee story of strawberries.
They say that in the Long-Ago Time, when Kanati and Selu were young, there came a time when they disagreed over something. This discussion they say, became animated as disagreements between men and women sometimes do, and Selu left Kanati sitting by the fire and walked away.
Kanati sat, smoking his pipe and waited for her to return. When she had not returned by late that night, Kanati went to sleep. The next morning, Selu still had not returned. Kanati regretted his words and went after Selu to ask forgiveness.
Selu was far ahead, having a day and a night head start. Though he was a fairly quick traveler, Kanati could not catch up. Over hill and dale, across meadows and creeks, through thickets and swamps, up mountains and down, Kanati could gain no ground. Occasionally he would catch a glimpse of her going over the next hill, but he could get no closer.
Eventually, Kanati began to despair, thinking he was never going to catch up to his wife and that she was gone. Gone forever. What was he going to do? He loved her more then anything, he deeply regretted his words. What to do? They say he sat down under a large tree to rest.
Here there are a couple of versions of the story. Some say the Great Spirit appeared to Kanati in person. Some say it was the Nunne’hi, the Immortal Ones, who appeared to him and decided that he had learned a valuable lesson. At any rate, somebody offered help. Thus encouraged, Kanati proceeded on. In the meantime, someone was offering assistance unseen by Kanati.
They say that Selu came to a meadow and as she crossed the meadow, she noticed the plants bearing beautiful berries. She took a berry and put it in her mouth. It was sweet and pleasant. She sat down and started eat more, completely losing track of time.
It was late in the evening when Kanati reached the meadow. Selu was still in the meadow eating berries. She felt much better, indeed she seemed to have forgotten what she was angry about. She took him by the hand and fed him the berries. After a while they returned home, but not before Selu took a couple of plants for her own garden.
And that they say is the origin of strawberries. We remember this story whenever we have strawberries or a dish that contains strawberries. It reminds us of the sweetness of domestic tranquility and of the balance it requires. It also reminds us to be patient with our words and actions.
This then is the reason why my acquaintance received no sympathy when he left a bucket of strawberries in front of some Native women. In truth he was lucky to get the buckets back. We all had a good laugh, sometimes we still do when we think back on it. It reminds us of the lesson.
Remember, a strawberry is shaped like a heart.