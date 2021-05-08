What is the standard by which you live your life?
It seems that so many are hurting today. Drowning in debt, aimlessly existing, running in circles. That is what happens when we don’t have a vision. A standard. Attributes we use as a guide for what we choose to do every day and for what we choose to avoid doing daily. And because so many have no standard to live by, they find themselves living a life far from the life they desire to live.
Throughout God’s Word, He gives us standards. Ways to live our life. Things to do and things to avoid.
Galatians 6 tells us, “A man reaps what he sows.” We read this same theme throughout Jesus’s teaching. So many are where we are today because of the things we’ve sown. Because we sowed one choice that ended up leading to infidelity or addiction.
My friend and Rome resident Liz Petty recently wrote a daily devotional book titled Psalm Stories (which I highly recommend, and which can be purchased on Amazon). In it she writes, “The very beginning of the book of Psalms encourages us to not be in step with the wicked or sit in the company of mockers (know-it-alls).” So, the first verse of this chapter in Psalms tells us what to avoid. And, the last verse tells us what is going to happen if we choose not to avoid such, “but the path of the wicked leads to destruction.”
But just because we have sown seeds that have led to troubles up until today, does not mean we can’t turn things around! We can begin to sow differently today and therefore reap differently tomorrow. Psalm 1 tells us we can change our lives by relying on the “law of the Lord”.
In Psalm Stories, Liz Petty goes on to say, “the law of the Lord” (is) instruction, guidance and advice, given for benefit. (It’s) not just a set of rules. It’s a reminder of truths that set us free.”
If you aren’t living the life you want to live and you want to go in a different direction, I encourage you to assess your life. Identify what you are currently using as the standard by which you live.
And, if God’s Word isn’t that standard, begin getting into the Word today and see how God will renew your life and help you become one who is filled with joy as he makes you like a tree planted by streams of water who produces fruit and who does not wither when the storms of life come.
Psalm 1.1-3, “1 Oh, the joys of those who do not follow the advice of the wicked, or stand around with sinners, or join in with mockers. 2 But they delight in the law of the Lord, meditating on it day and night. 3 They are like trees planted along the riverbank, bearing fruit each season. Their leaves never wither, and they prosper in all they do.”