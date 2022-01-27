As we get older, we all find that there are certain things that tend to trigger memories for us. For some people it is a smell. For others it may be a taste. For me, it’s music.
Not performing it. There are few people alive with a worse singing voice than me, and my singing is like that of a bird compared to my talents with musical instruments. For me, hearing a song often brings back memories, especially, though not exclusively, songs from my childhood.
From my earliest memories there was frequently music playing in my home. My mother was part of the generation that ushered in rock and roll, and she had me at an age where she was still listening to pop music. She would often have the radio on or play her records.
We had this stereo console unit that was a piece of furniture with built in speakers, a turntable, and an AM/FM radio. It dated back to the 1960s. My stepfather liked to tinker with electronics and was able to connect a portable cassette player so it played through the stereo. A no-brainer now, but back then not many people knew how to do that.
So, it was no surprise that I grew up listening to the radio and later spending much of my allowance and paper route money at the record store. I still have my collection of 45s. Unfortunately, my LPs got destroyed a number of years ago.
The music of the ’70s is the soundtrack of my childhood. My friends and I were always listening to the radio or our stereos. If we were hanging out outside we frequently had a transistor radio or a cassette player with us.
Nowadays, hearing a certain song brings back specific memories. My mind associates that song with the specific incident. One example is “New Kid In Town” by the Eagles, one of my favorite songs by one of my favorite bands. Whenever I hear it, I think of George Orwell’s “1984,” again a favorite book by a well like author.
Of course, the song and the book are in no way related, except in my head. I remember reading it (for the first time) for school at the same time the song was on the charts, so it frequently played on the radio while I was reading it and my mind connects them.
Another example is “Delta Dawn” by Tanya Tucker.
As kids our regular summer family vacation was to the Jersey shore (before the reality show). We would spend several days in Seaside Heights and several days in Atlantic City. One year we went, I remember we were stopped at a stoplight, waiting to cross the bridge from Tom’s River to Seaside Heights, and “Delta Dawn” came on the radio. My mom really liked that song. The next year we were sitting at the exact same traffic light and “Delta Dawn” comes on the radio. Almost simultaneously all of us kids remembered that song playing at the exact same location on our trip a year previous.
An amazing coincidence, but that song is now forever linked in my head to that traffic light.
Sometimes songs simply remind me of people. I always think of my father when I hear “Brandy” by Looking Glass.
My dad often played music in the car. His tastes were more like Dean Martin. He wasn’t all that big a fan of pop music but liked some. He really like “Brandy” and would turn it up if it came on the radio. I remember liking the song too. Now anytime I hear it, I think of my dad.
It isn’t uncommon for me to be listening to music while working or doing things around the house. I frequently listen to ’70s stations on whatever streaming service I am using, and it seems that almost every song that come on brings some childhood memory to my head.
It seems that my childhood memories and the pop music of the 1970s are forever linked in my brain, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.